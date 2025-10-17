Residents protest planned demolition of Lagos market

Residents and shop owners at the Oja Retail Market, Oke-Afa, Jakande Estate, Isolo, Lagos, have kicked against the planned demolition of the market by the Chairman of Ejigbo Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Mr Taoreed Taiwo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the protesters appealed to the council chairman, councillors, council manager, and other officials to stop the planned demolition.

They lamented that their shops were their only source of livelihood.

One of the traders, Mrs Temitope Olufowokan, urged the LCDA chairman to suspend the planned demolition, especially with the festive period around the corner.

Olufowokan said the traders had hoped to enjoy the benefits of democracy, not the pains of losing their shops.

She also called for transparency and accountability in any redevelopment plans for the market.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Estate Youth Parliament, Mr Adeyemi Yusuf, advised the council chairman to focus on developmental projects that would not bring hardship to the residents.

Yusuf said selling rebuilt shops at N5 million would make them unaffordable for most traders, defeating the purpose of its redevelopment.

He said: “We have told him what the community needs. If he doesn’t want to attend to those issues, he should not force what we didn’t ask for.”

Responding, the chairman said the plan to rebuild the market was part of his administration’s campaign promises and in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Taiwo said the market leaders had earlier requested for improvements, including solar lights, a new fence, gate, and concrete floors.

He noted that the existing structures were over 40 years old and dilapidated.

“The market was built during the administration of the late Gov. Lateef Jakande, and the structures are too weak to be renovated,” he said.

Taiwo said several meetings had been held with market executives, shop owners, and other stakeholders to discuss the project before plans were made public.

He added that the redevelopment was part of broader infrastructure renewal efforts across Ejigbo LCDA, including roads, schools, and health centres.

The chairman appealed to the traders to cooperate with the council, assuring them that the original shop owners would be given priority when the new modern market is completed.

