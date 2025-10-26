Residents differ as Gov Eno blames Uyo road potholes on heavy rains

Gov Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State.

By Egufe Yafugborhi

UYO — Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has attributed the increasing number of failed portions on major roads in the state capital, Uyo, to recent heavy rainfall. However, some residents disagree, insisting that the problem stems from poor construction standards.

The governor has directed the State Ministry of Works to assess and repair the damaged portions across Uyo metropolis for immediate intervention.

In a statement issued yesterday by the Commissioner for Information, Aniekan Umanah, Governor Eno said the state government was aware of the growing number of potholes resulting from the prolonged rains in recent weeks.

“The State Government is aware of the potholes that have appeared on some roads as a result of the heavy and prolonged rainfall in recent weeks,” the statement read. “Government wishes to assure members of the public that as the rains subside, rehabilitation work will begin in earnest to ensure proper and durable reconstruction of the affected portions.

“Furthermore, desilting of drainages and clearing of blocked water channels will also commence in various parts of Uyo to reduce flooding and prevent further damage to road infrastructure.”

While welcoming the government’s pledge to fix the roads, some residents criticized the governor’s explanation.

Udoh Okon, a resident of Nwaniba, said, “It’s good that the government is finally willing to fix the potholes. We’ve been complaining for long. But the governor’s comment shouldn’t insult our intelligence — the roads are not failing because of rain; they’re failing because of poor construction.”

Another resident, Bassey Johnson, who lives along Ikot Ekpene Road, described the governor’s statement as a “self-indictment.”

“It’s wrong to blame failing roads on rain,” he told Vanguard. “How long have those roads existed for them to be collapsing already? The governor must be serious and not repeat the excuses of his predecessors. Major roads should withstand all weather conditions — come rain or shine. No excuses. Just fix the roads.”