Residents decry incessant power outages as faulty transformer fails during rainfall

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Residents of Oyadiran estate in Sabo area of Yaba, have continued to lament the persistent power outages that occur whenever it rains, blaming the situation on a faulty transformer that has become a recurring nightmare.

For months, the affected areas have been plunged into darkness each time heavy rainfall is recorded, a situation that has not only disrupted businesses but also heightened safety concerns among residents.

According to Titi a food seller, the power supply has become extremely unpredictable. Each downpour, no matter how light, triggers a total blackout sometimes lasting for days as officials of the power distribution company reportedly delay in restoring electricity, citing damage to the community transformer.

Mrs. Sarah Ajayi, a shop owner, expressed her frustration, saying, “Anytime it rains, we already know what will happen the lights will go off. It can take up to three or four days before they come to fix it. My freezer is always full, but I end up losing everything because of the power failure.”

For artisans, traders, and small-scale entrepreneurs, the situation has translated into financial losses and reduced productivity. A fridge repairer lamented that his daily income has dropped drastically.

“I cannot work whenever it rains. Once the power goes out, it does not come back until days later. I have had to turn down jobs because I cannot depend on electricity anymore,” he said.

Beyond the economic impact, residents are increasingly concerned about safety. Several reported incidents of electric sparks and noise from the transformer during rainfall, raising fears of possible explosion or electrocution.

One of the residents, Mr. Abbey described the situation as “a disaster waiting to happen,” calling on the electricity Distribution Company and relevant authorities including the Yaba local government chairman to urgently replace the aging transformer before it causes greater harm.

“We have engaged the officials of the EKEDC but it seems they are helpless on this issue. They only come to do a temporary repair and each time it rains, we hold our breath, waiting for the usual darkness to descend. This has become unbearable,” he stated.

Children and students preparing for examinations and those who just resumed school have also been affected, with many forced to read by candlelight or rechargeable lamps, which are often inadequate.

Speaking, the Chairman of Oyadiran Estate Residents Association, Mr. Kayode Adeyemi, said that, the residents are demanding a permanent solution, insisting that the transformer be replaced rather than repeatedly repaired.

“With the rainy season still ongoing, we fear that the problem could worsen, leaving us in prolonged darkness. The continued power failure reflects a broader neglect of infrastructure maintenance and accountability in the electricity sector that continues to take a toll on the lives and livelihoods of ordinary Nigerians”, he said.