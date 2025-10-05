Reputation management is Nigeria’s next economic asset – Patricia Obozuwa

Patricia Obozuwa

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Patricia Obozuwa is the Managing Director of the Nigeria Global Reputation Management Project, the country’s official initiative dedicated to shaping and projecting a powerful, positive, and unified image of Nigeria globally.

Prior to that, she was the Vice President, Public Affairs, Communications & Sustainability, Africa at The Coca-Cola Company appointed in December 2020. There, she led a team responsible for government affairs, thought leadership, sustainability, media relations, and corporate communications for the company across the African continent.

Prior to her role at Coca-Cola, she was the Chief Communications & Public Affairs Officer for GE Africa – a position she started in April 2012 when she built the communications and public affairs function.

What is the Nigeria Global Reputation Project?

It is a strategic, data-driven national initiative designed to proactively measure, manage, and enhance Nigeria’s perception on the global stage. Powered by the National Orientation Agency (NOA), it brings together government, private sector, and cultural leaders to align our national narrative with our economic and cultural realities, ultimately driving investment, tourism, and global influence.

How can organisations get involved?

We welcome engagement at multiple levels. You can do it through what I call Amplify that is Share positive Nigerian narratives within your global networks.

Participate: Join our working groups or contribute insights as a sector expert.

Partner: If your organisation has a stake in Nigeria’s global standing (e.g., in finance, tech, arts, academia), we invite you to explore formal partnership opportunities.

What is the relationship between the project and the NOA (National Orientation Agency)?

This project is powered by the NOA. The NOA provides the crucial grassroots reach to ensure our international narrative is authentic and reflects the domestic reality. The NOA’s mandate for national advocacy and civic education is the foundation upon which a strong, unified global reputation is built.

What are the most critical elements that need to be highlighted when telling Africa’s story to a global audience?

Africa’s story is not a single story. It is a mosaic. The critical elements are our rapidly growing youth population, innovation, culture, and leadership on global challenges like climate change and entrepreneurship. These must be told with honesty, acknowledging challenges but emphasizing progress and potential.

How do you envision the role of reputation management evolving in Nigeria in the next 5 to 10 years?

In the next 5 to 10 years, I see reputation management in Nigeria evolving from a defensive communications function into a core strategic driver of national development. It will become less about reacting to crises and more about proactively managing our national brand as a key economic asset. We’ll see it fully integrated into economic and foreign policy strategies. Ultimately, it will evolve into a data-driven discipline focused on attracting investment and influence, making it indispensable to Nigeria’s growth story.

What misconceptions about Nigeria do you believe this new project will change?

So, the most common misconception is that Nigeria can be reduced to a single story… to borrow Chimamanda Adichie’s famous phrase. We will show the world a nation of over 230 million people, full of complexity, opportunity, and relentless progress. It’s not about replacing a negative single story with a positive one, it’s about telling the many stories that make up the true Nigeria.

How will technology help this initiative?

Digital technology allows us to be faster, smarter, and more authentic. It enables us to measure the impact of our efforts in real-time and pivot our strategy based on what works. We will leverage social media, influencer partnerships, AI-driven sentiment analysis, and virtual experiences to showcase Nigeria’s culture and innovation.