Reps urged to address welfare concerns of teaching hospital staff

By Adeola Badru

A Nigerian medical doctor, Dr. Faithful Miebaka Daniel, has petitioned the House of Representatives, calling for improved welfare conditions and stronger labour protections for workers in the nation’s teaching hospitals.

In the petition, titled “Petition for Urgent Investigation and Remedial Action on Staff Welfare Issues in Nigerian Teaching Hospitals,” Dr. Daniel appealed to lawmakers to look into what he described as challenging working conditions faced by medical and allied health personnel.

According to him, the petition—filed on behalf of healthcare professionals nationwide—focuses on concerns such as extended working hours, insufficient rest periods, and the need for a clearer framework for call duties in residency training.

Dr. Daniel noted that addressing these concerns is critical to sustaining Nigeria’s healthcare workforce and ensuring better service delivery.

“At a time when Nigeria faces significant workforce shortages in the health sector, supporting and protecting those who remain is vital to national health security,” he said.

He added that improving welfare and work schedules would help reduce burnout, encourage professional growth, and enhance patient care across teaching hospitals.

The petition also referenced recent public discussions about the impact of long work shifts on healthcare workers, underscoring the need for reforms that promote staff wellbeing.

“The health and motivation of workers directly affect patient safety and healthcare quality. Reforms that promote rest, fairness, and clear standards will benefit both workers and the system,” Dr. Daniel stated.

He urged the House of Representatives to partner with relevant ministries and professional associations to develop policy frameworks that support better working conditions and effective oversight in the health sector.

“The goal is to strengthen confidence in our medical institutions and uphold the wellbeing of those who serve within them,” he said.

According to Dr. Daniel, the petition also includes recommendations for enhancing medical training standards and ensuring compliance with established labour and professional regulations across accredited teaching hospitals nationwide.