Reps to probe NECO over alleged illegal virements, budget implementation

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the National Examination Council (NECO) over alleged irregularities in its budget implementation, internally generated revenue (IGR) utilisation, and possible unauthorised virements between 2023 and 2025.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance moved by Hon. Amobi Godwin Ogah on Thursday during plenary.

Presenting the motion, Hon. Ogah noted that under Sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the National Assembly and its committees possess the constitutional powers to summon or request documents from any government ministry, agency, or parastatal for oversight purposes.

He emphasised that as a revenue-generating agency, NECO has a duty to remain transparent and accountable to Nigerians regarding its financial operations and remittances to the Federation Account.

Ogah expressed concern that NECO may have implemented virements without the necessary legislative approval, describing such action as a possible breach of constitutional provisions and an affront to the oversight powers of the House.

According to him, “If NECO has indeed carried out virements without the approval of the National Assembly, it represents a clear violation of the law and undermines the fiscal accountability mechanisms established by the legislature.”

“Aware that in carrying out its mandate effectively, the National Assembly or the relevant committee must have access to the NECO’s budget/IGR performance and implementation from 2023 to date. It must also peruse NECO’s bank statements of account from 2023 to date. NECO must also provide evidence of remittance to the federation account for the same period (2023- to date).

“NECO is allegedly implementing its virement without the required legislative approval. If this is so, it is a flagrant violation of our constitution and inherent powers of this Honourable House as enshrined in it.

The lawmaker urged the House to ensure that the Committee on Basic Education and Examination Bodies scrutinises NECO’s budget and IGR performance, as well as its bank statements and evidence of remittances to the Federation Account from 2023 to date.

Following deliberations, the House mandated the Committee on Basic Education and Examination Bodies to investigate the alleged virement implementation and financial activities of NECO from 2023 to 2025 and report back within three weeks for further legislative action.