Reps to debate motion seeking medical intervention for Nnamdi Kanu

Nnamdi Kanu

The House of Representatives will this week debate a motion seeking urgent medical intervention for the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

This is contained in a statement by the Special Assistant to the Deputy Speaker, on Press Affairs, Udora Orizu, made available to newsmen in Abuja.

The decision, according to Orizu, followed an intervention during Tuesday’s plenary by the Deputy Speaker, Rep. Benjamin Kalu.

Kalu reacted to a point of order raised on the subject matter by the member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia North/Umuahia South Federal Constituency, Rep. Obi Aguocha.

Aguocha had raised a point of order (order 6, rule 2 on matters of privilege) during the plenary.

He stated that he had yet to get a response to the letter he wrote to House leadership and the federal government for urgent medical intervention for Nnamdi Kanu, whose health is reportedly deteriorating.

The Speaker, Rep. Tajudeen Abbas, urged Aguocha to step it down and present the matter properly on another legislative day, as he came under the wrong House rules.

Corroborating, the Deputy Speaker, while noting that the subject matter presented is important, assured the Speaker that the motion will be presented properly before the house in the course of the week.

“Mr Speaker, I’m also from Abia State. On the issue that is being raised by my colleague, we will present it before the house properly in the course of the week.

“We will come properly before the house so that proper hearing will be given to it. I beg that you will give us the audience maybe tomorrow or next tomorrow,” Kalu said.

Responding, Speaker Abbas said, “No problem, it’s just the procedure that I was challenging, not the substance of the issue. We will be willing and ready to give you all the time to present.”

(NAN)