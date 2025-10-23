Reps raise alarm over unidentified security operatives at S/East, S/South checkpoints

….ask IGP to ensure officers appear in full uniform with visible names, ranks

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives has expressed deep concern over the growing presence of unidentified and ununiformed security personnel at checkpoints across the South-East and South-South regions of the country, warning that the situation poses a grave national security risk and undermines public trust.

Raising the motion as a matter of urgent public importance, Rep Ibe Okwara Osonwa drew attention to the “unprecedented rate” of security officers, particularly from the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) manning roadblocks and conducting stop-and-search operations in plain clothes, jeans, or incomplete uniforms, often without name tags or identifiable ranks.

The lawmaker noted that such practices contravene the Nigeria Police Act 2020 and established operational guidelines, which mandate proper uniform adherence and visible identification for accountability and transparency in policing.

“The current trend of plain-clothed officers at checkpoints creates a dangerous climate of ambiguity,” the motion stated. “It makes it almost impossible for citizens to distinguish between genuine security personnel and criminal impersonators, thereby constituting a serious risk to public safety and national security.”

“The House worry over rising cases of extortion, harassment, and abuse of power by some of these unidentified officers, noting that the lack of proper identification makes it difficult to track and discipline errant personnel.

Members cautioned that the situation could worsen as the country approaches the festive season, when many Nigerians travel to and from the South-East and South-South regions, increasing interactions with security operatives.

He observed that failure to enforce uniform and identification protocols “damages the reputation of security agencies and erodes the already fragile trust between the forces and the citizens they are meant to protect.”

Following deliberations, the House mandated the Inspector General of Police and the Commandant General of the NSCDC to immediately enforce existing laws requiring all officers on checkpoints, patrols, and stop-and-search duties to appear in full uniform with visible names, ranks, and identification tags.

In addition, the Committees on Police Affairs and Interior were directed to summon the heads of the affected agencies to explain the continued non-compliance and to provide a clear timeline for full enforcement of the directive.

The committees are also to conduct an oversight visit to the affected regions to monitor implementation and report back to the House within six weeks.