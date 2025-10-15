Reps push to establish South East Institute for Vocational, Entrepreneurial Studies

By Gift Chapi-Odekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives on Tuesday held a public hearing on a bill seeking to establish the South East Institute for Vocational and Entrepreneurial Studies in Umuobom, Ideato Federal Constituency, Imo State.

The proposed legislation, sponsored by Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere (Ideato North and South, Imo State), aims to create a federal institution to promote innovation, entrepreneurship, and vocational education in the South East region.

Speaking at the hearing organized by the House Committee on Alternative Education, Hon. Ugochinyere said the bill reflects a vision for a new Nigeria — one that values creativity, skills, and innovation over mere paper qualifications.

“This bill is about building the Nigeria we dream of, where certificates alone no longer determine success, but where skills, creativity, and innovation become the engine of prosperity,” he said.

He emphasized that the establishment of the institute also addresses issues of equity and justice, noting that the South East, despite its significant economic contributions, remains underserved in terms of federal educational investment.

“Locating this institute in Imo State sends a strong message that the federal government is committed to inclusive and balanced development,” he added.

According to Hon. Ugochinyere, the institute will be more than just a physical structure — it will be a “factory of ideas, a hub of creativity, and a launchpad for future business leaders and skilled professionals.”

The proposed institution is designed to equip young Nigerians with practical technical and entrepreneurial skills, serve as a hub for research and innovation, and help tackle unemployment by creating pathways to sustainable jobs and businesses.

“Unemployment is one of the greatest threats to our nation today. But when a young person is given a skill or a business, it doesn’t just change that individual — it changes families, communities, and ultimately, the nation,” he said.

Hon. Ugochinyere further highlighted the effectiveness of the Igbo apprenticeship system as a grassroots entrepreneurship model, adding that the institute will integrate indigenous training methods with modern education, global partnerships, and cutting-edge technology.

“This bill is not for the South East alone — it is for Nigeria. Youth unemployment is not an ethnic problem; it is a national challenge. Empower the youth and secure the nation,” he declared.

He called on colleagues and stakeholders to support the bill, noting that countries such as Germany, Japan, and China achieved industrial growth through heavy investment in vocational and technical education.

The Committee on Alternative Education is expected to submit its report after reviewing stakeholders’ submissions, paving the way for the bill’s third reading and eventual passage.

“This is not just a bill,” Ugochinyere concluded. “It is a blueprint for our shared future — one where every Nigerian youth can rise, where skills matter more than paper qualifications, and where innovation drives national prosperity.”