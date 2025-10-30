Reps push for digital birth, death registration to boost national planning

…Speaker Abbas says accurate data key to development, security

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives has called for the adoption of a modern, technology-driven system for registering births, deaths, marriages, and other vital events to enhance national planning, social development, and security.

Speaker of the House, Rep. Abbas Tajudeen, made the call while declaring open a public hearing on the Bill to Repeal and Re-enact the Births, Deaths, etc. (Compulsory Registration) Act. Represented by Rep. Godwin Offiono (Cross River), Abbas said the proposed law aims to modernize Nigeria’s civil registration system through an electronic framework for collecting and managing vital statistics.

“Accurate and timely registration of births, stillbirths, deaths, marriages, and other vital events is essential for national planning and good governance,” he stated. “The current Act was enacted for a different era—one without digital tools or modern data systems.”

He added that with Nigeria’s expanding population and the growing demand for data-driven policymaking, a digital civil registration system aligned with international standards and UN recommendations has become crucial.

According to him, the proposed electronic system will help eliminate duplication and fraud, strengthen identity management, and ensure easier access to certificates nationwide.

Chairman of the House Committee on Population, Rep. Odimayo Okunjimi, also described the existing legal framework for civil registration as outdated and inadequate for a modern digital society.

“Without reliable civil registration and vital statistics, the nation cannot effectively plan or deliver social services,” Okunjimi said. “This bill will establish a unified, modern system that reflects today’s realities and anticipates future needs.”

He explained that the legislation seeks to create a unified national system for registering births, deaths, marriages, divorces, adoptions, and other vital events, while clarifying institutional roles to improve coordination among the National Population Commission (NPC), state registries, local governments, and relevant ministries.

Okunjimi emphasized that reforming Nigeria’s vital registration system is a national imperative. “This modernization will strengthen identity management, enhance governance, improve national security, and lay a solid foundation for sustainable, data-driven development,” he added.

Speaking on behalf of the NPC, Mr. Clifford Zirra, Federal Commissioner representing Adamawa State, commended the Committee for initiating the reform, noting that the proposed amendments were timely as the Commission advances plans to integrate digital technology into its operations.

“These reforms will enable interoperability between government platforms and bridge the gaps that have hindered effective implementation over the past three decades,” Zirra said.

He revealed that the NPC, in collaboration with private consultants and with UNICEF’s support, had been actively involved in reviewing the bill to ensure a comprehensive and technology-compliant framework.

Also speaking, the Committee’s Legal Consultant, Ms. Celestial Nwabueze, said the proposed legislation aligns with global best practices and provides a strong legal foundation for civil registration and vital statistics in Nigeria.

If passed, the bill will repeal outdated laws, establish a national digital registry, and strengthen Nigeria’s capacity for data-driven development, governance, and national security planning.