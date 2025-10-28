Reps probe NFF over alleged misuse of FIFA, CAF grants

…as lawmakers decry poor accountability in football funding

By Gift Chapi-Odekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives has launched an investigation into the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) over allegations of mismanagement and lack of transparency in the utilization of development grants received from the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) between 2015 and 2025.

This followed a motion of urgent public importance moved by Hon. Adedayo Samuel Adesola and co-sponsored by Hon. Nwaeke Felix Uche, who expressed concern over reports of poor financial accountability and dwindling football development despite substantial international funding support.

Presenting the motion, Adesola noted that the NFF had received millions of dollars in grants and sponsorships from FIFA and CAF over the years to support grassroots football, infrastructure, and administrative reforms. However, he lamented that Nigerian football had yet to reflect the expected growth such funding should have delivered.

He recalled past audit queries and investigations into the NFF’s financial operations, including FIFA’s 2016 audit that raised concerns about the management of development grants, as well as subsequent domestic probes by anti-corruption agencies.

Adesola cited public concerns about the use of funds for various projects, including the construction of the Birnin Kebbi Stadium, which he said did not appear to reflect the scale of investment reportedly made.

“The state of our football infrastructure and the recurrent controversies around funding demand urgent attention,” he said. “We must ensure that every kobo meant for sports development is properly accounted for and used for the purpose intended.”

The lawmaker stressed that transparency and good governance were critical to restoring Nigeria’s reputation in international football, especially ahead of major tournaments such as the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the World Cup qualifiers.

Adopting the motion, the House resolved to: Constitute a special investigative committee to review the financial records and operations of the NFF from 2015 to date;

Summon the leadership of the NFF to appear before the committee with relevant financial documents covering all grants and expenditures; and

Ensure greater accountability and transparency in the management of football funds to rebuild public and international confidence in Nigeria’s sports administration.