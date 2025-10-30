Reps pass money laundering amendment bill for second reading

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed for second reading a bill to amend the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s anti-corruption framework and improving asset recovery mechanisms.

The bill, sponsored by Mr. Yusuf Gagdi, representing Kanke/Pankshin/Kanam Federal Constituency of Plateau State, seeks to modernise the nation’s anti-graft laws to address the increasingly sophisticated methods of financial crimes.

Leading debate on the general principles of the bill, Gagdi described money laundering and illicit financial flows as “one of the most defining governance challenges of our time,” noting that despite the 2022 Act, large sums of illicit funds still flow through the financial and property sectors using “complex methods of consignment and layering.”

He explained that the proposed amendment introduces a civil recovery mechanism to enable the government to reclaim assets linked to unexplained wealth without requiring a criminal conviction.

“While the current Act focuses on criminal prosecution and forfeiture, it places a heavy evidential burden on law enforcement agencies,” Gagdi said. “This has slowed asset recovery efforts, allowing individuals with questionable wealth to continue living extravagantly beyond their legitimate means.”

According to him, the new model would complement existing laws by shifting the burden of proof to individuals in possession of suspicious assets, requiring them to demonstrate the lawful source of their wealth.

“This civil forfeiture model has been effective in the United Kingdom, Kenya, and South Africa, helping to deter corruption and promote transparency,” he added.

The bill also proposes to: Establish a clear legal framework for civil recovery orders; Empower anti-graft agencies such as the EFCC to seek ex parte court orders to restrain assets inconsistent with a person’s legitimate income; and Guarantee a transparent judicial process.

Gagdi emphasised that once enacted, the law would compel Nigerians to live within their legitimate means while preventing political or bureaucratic protection of stolen assets.

Following deliber-ations, lawmakers unanimously approved the bill for second reading after a voice vote conducted by the Speaker, Dr Tajudeen Abbas.

The bill was thereafter referred to the relevant House Committee for further legislative action and a public hearing before proceeding to its third and final reading.