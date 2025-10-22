Reps observe minute of silence for Abba Moro’s late son, grandson

By Gift Chapi-Odekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives on Wednesday observed a minute of silence in honour of the late son and grandson of the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Patrick Moro, following a tragic double loss within 48 hours.

The solemn observance, held during plenary under the leadership of Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, followed a motion moved by Rep. Philip Agbese (APC, Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency).

Lawmakers stood in unison, bowing their heads in prayer for the souls of Victor Moro, the senator’s son who died in a car crash on October 18 along the Mararaba axis in Nasarawa State, and Abba Moro Jr., his young grandson who passed away just days earlier.

Victor, who had recently returned from his studies in Turkey and was set to begin the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), was reportedly en route for personal engagements when his vehicle collided head-on with a speeding articulated truck.

In a letter dated October 20, 2025, Rep. Agbese described the tragedies as “heartbreaking losses” that have plunged the Moro family and the Benue South Senatorial District into deep grief.

He hailed Senator Moro as “a symbol of dedication and leadership,” urging prayers for divine strength to sustain the family through their loss.

The gesture, he said, reflected the House’s compassion and solidarity with colleagues facing personal tragedy.