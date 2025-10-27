Reps move to strengthen diaspora engagement with FG

…as Abbas says 10th House prioritises welfare of Nigerians abroad

By Gift Chapi-Odekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora has launched the Nigerians in Diaspora Response (NiDRes) application and website — a digital platform designed to bridge communication gaps between the Nigerian government and its citizens living abroad.

The unveiling took place during the First Nigerian Stakeholders’ Engagement on Diaspora Governance (NiDSEDiG 2025) held in Abuja.

Declaring the event open, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, said Nigerians in the diaspora continue to excel globally, contributing significantly to the nation’s economy, diplomacy, and image.

Represented by Hon. Patrick Umoh, Abbas emphasized that the 10th House regards diaspora engagement as a national priority, adding that it is committed to formulating structured policies that promote democracy, unity, and inclusion.

“The House recognises the vital and irreplaceable role Nigerians abroad play in building the nation’s image and sustaining its economy. Beyond remittances, their involvement in innovation, trade, diplomacy, and humanitarian causes has reinforced Nigeria’s reputation as a country of excellence and enterprise,” Abbas said.

He disclosed that legislative efforts are ongoing to simplify consular, immigration, and documentation processes to enhance access to government services for Nigerians overseas.

“This includes improvements in passport processing, emergency consular responses, and digital access to official services. The House seeks to remove bureaucratic bottlenecks that frustrate Nigerians abroad and replace them with transparent, efficient, and responsive systems,” he added.

Abbas reaffirmed the House’s collaboration with the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) to safeguard the welfare of citizens abroad and ensure their concerns receive timely attention.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the House Committee on Diaspora, Hon. Tochukwu Okere, said the launch of the NiDRes platform represents a milestone in unifying diaspora governance through technology, policy, and institutional collaboration.

He explained that the application serves as a bridge between the government and Nigerians abroad, offering real-time communication, emergency response, and access to welfare and consular services.

“The platform provides features such as real-time incident reporting, helpdesk support for emergencies, verified user profiles, embassy service directories, and dashboards for diaspora investments and volunteering opportunities,” Okere said.

He noted that the broader goal is to align national laws and policies to ensure consistent engagement and support for Nigerians globally, urging stakeholders to contribute practical solutions that can be scaled for national benefit.

Chairman and CEO of NIDCOM, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, commended the House Committee for initiating the NiDRes project, describing it as a breakthrough in strengthening communication between the government and the diaspora community.

“With this App, communication will become easier and more effective. The House has done a great job, and NIDCOM will ensure its smooth operation,” Dabiri-Erewa stated.

On diaspora voting, she revealed that the Commission had opened a data portal to facilitate the process, saying it aligns with global democratic standards.

“We have about 17 million Nigerians in the diaspora. A diaspora, by definition, is someone legally resident abroad, paying taxes, and with a verified address. Such citizens should have a voice in shaping the nation’s future,” she said.

The engagement session also featured contributions from policymakers, civil society actors, and diaspora representatives, who made recommendations on diaspora voting, policy harmonisation, and enhanced legislative–executive collaboration.