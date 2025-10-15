Reps launch review of oil company operations in Imo State

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives has resolved to review the operations of oil and gas companies in Imo State to ensure compliance with local content laws, the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, and applicable tax regulations.

The decision followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Rep. Chike Okafor (APC–Imo) during Wednesday’s plenary, titled: “Review of Compliance with Local Content, Petroleum Industry Act, and Tax Regulations by Oil and Gas Companies Operating in Imo State.”

Okafor, representing Ehime Mbano/Ihitte Uboma/Obowo Federal Constituency, noted the importance of ensuring that oil and gas operations in the state are aligned with legal and regulatory frameworks, including the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act 2010.

The motion prompted the House to direct the Committee on Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring to engage with oil and gas companies operating in Imo State, as well as relevant regulatory authorities, to assess compliance with statutory obligations.

The House further mandated a joint review by the Committees on Nigerian Content Development, Corporate Social Responsibility, Petroleum Resources (Upstream and Downstream), Midstream, Finance, and Justice to examine operational and regulatory adherence and report back within four legislative weeks.

“This review is aimed at ensuring compliance with the law and promoting the development of host communities,” Okafor said.