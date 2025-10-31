Reps inaugurate committee to probe tax deductions, multiple bank charges

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives has inaugurated an Ad-hoc Committee to investigate alleged unlawful tax deductions from the earnings of civil and public servants, as well as multiple bank charges imposed on customers’ accounts across the country.

Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Kelechi Nwogu, who presided over the inauguration on Thursday, said the committee was formed in response to mounting complaints from civil servants and Nigerians affected by confusing and inconsistent financial deductions.

Nwogu described the assignment as a crucial step toward promoting transparency, fairness, and accountability, noting that the legislature could no longer ignore the frustrations of citizens who suffer unexplained salary and bank deductions.

“It is our responsibility to ensure that financial practices across government and banking institutions align with justice and equity,” he stated.

The committee’s mandate includes investigating the nature and application of taxes, levies, and salary deductions affecting workers; probing possible non-remittance of deducted funds; and examining bank charges, including Value Added Tax (VAT) on existing fees.

Nwogu said the panel would “identify irregularities, recommend reforms, and advocate for the rights of Nigerians,” assuring that the committee would not hesitate to use the full powers of the legislature if necessary.

He called on stakeholders — including government agencies, financial institutions, regulatory bodies, and civil society organisations — to cooperate fully with the investigation, promising a transparent and inclusive process.

Speaking at the event, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, represented by the Chief Whip, Hon. Usman Bello Kumo, reaffirmed the 10th Assembly’s commitment to protecting citizens from exploitative financial practices.

He said the move was a direct response to public outcry over arbitrary deductions by both government agencies and banks.

“The deductions faced by our public servants raise serious concerns. These dedicated individuals should not bear the burden of unjust financial practices that diminish their earnings,” Abbas said.

The Speaker also decried the growing problem of multiple and unclear bank charges, warning that such practices erode public trust and worsen economic hardship.

He urged the committee to conduct its work with integrity, objectivity, and diligence, stressing that its findings should lead to practical reforms capable of restoring citizens’ confidence in Nigeria’s financial systems.

“Our goal is to ensure that every Nigerian has a voice and that our actions create a fair and just financial environment,” Abbas concluded.