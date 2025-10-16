Reps hold valedictory session for former Speaker Agunwa Anekwe

….resolve to immortalise Anekwe, all former Speakers from inception to date

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives on Thursday held a solemn valedictory session in honour of former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Agunwa Anekwe, recognising his contributions to Nigeria’s democratic development and legislative history.

The Speaker also announced that the House would immortalise all former presiding officers by naming halls in the National Assembly Complex after them.

The late Anekwe, who served as Speaker between 1992 and 1993 during the Third Republic, was remembered as a man of principle, courage, and integrity, whose leadership helped stabilise the House at a time of political uncertainty.

In his opening address, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Abbas Tajudeen, described the session as a rare honour accorded to an exceptional parliamentarian whose life and service strengthened the legislative institution.

“This honour is not symbolic alone; it confirms that our history acknowledges those who strengthened the legislature through integrity rather than ambition,” Speaker Abbas said. “Right Honourable Agunwa Anekwe did not merely occupy the office of Speaker — he accepted the challenge of leadership with humility, discipline, and a deep sense of service.”

Abbas said Anekwe’s body lying in state within the National Assembly was a mark of distinction reserved for leaders whose contributions left a lasting imprint on Nigeria’s democratic journey.

He noted that Anekwe’s leadership style combined fairness, restraint, and conviction at a time when the legislature functioned amid tensions between civilian politicians and the military establishment.

“He recognised that the strength of a legislature lies not in power for its own sake, but in the responsible exercise of authority,” Abbas added. “He demonstrated that even in turbulent times, legislative order can be preserved through patience and institutional loyalty.”

Former lawmaker and member of the National Burial Committee, Senator Osita Izunaso, recalled Anekwe’s role in defending democracy during one of Nigeria’s most difficult political periods.

“He fought and defended democracy when we had a near diarchy — the military at the executive level and the politicians at the National Assembly,” Izunaso said. “When the military struck on November 17, 1993, he was determined to reconvene the House of Representatives. That determination led to the instant dissolution of the National Assembly.”

Izunaso described the late Speaker as a firm believer in national unity and one of the key figures who coordinated the June 12, 1993 presidential election efforts in southern Nigeria, which overwhelmingly supported late Chief M.K.O. Abiola.

“He fought for June 12 and defended that mandate. He stood for democracy even when it was risky to do so,” he added.

In his tribute, Senator Victor Umeh (Anambra Central) said Anekwe, who hailed from Adazi Ani in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State, was a man of peace and humility whose life reflected integrity both in politics and in private service.

“He became Speaker at the age of 36 — a gentleman in politics, never associated with controversy,” Umeh said. “He built bridges across regions and pursued nation-building with sincerity and moderation. Our people revere him as a man of peace and principle.”

Umeh further recounted how Anekwe played key roles in the formation and leadership of several political movements in Anambra State, including his time as interim chairman of the Action Congress (AC), which later evolved into the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“He managed the party with humility and built a solid political foundation that produced future leaders,” he said. “Even when political godfathers tried to derail democracy in our state, Agunwa stood firm for the people.”

Lawmakers and former colleagues described the late Speaker as a stabilising force who combined intellect with integrity, leaving a legacy of moderation and patriotism.

Speaker Abbas, in closing, prayed that Anekwe’s example would continue to guide future generations of lawmakers.

“May history record that he served with restraint, conviction, and purpose,” Abbas said. “May his memory continue to inspire this House and all who believe in democracy.”

The late Rt. Hon. Agunwa Anekwe, who was born in 1956, died at the age of 69. His remains will be later taken to Anambra State for burial after the National Assembly’s final honours.

Representing the Senate President, Senator Muhammed Monguno, recalled Anakwe’s courage in standing up to the military regime during the 1990s, when decrees were enacted to curtail legislative powers.

Monguno said Anakwe “stood firmly against dictatorial tendencies” when the military sought to limit the National Assembly’s power to legislate on all matters concerning national peace, order, and good governance.

“The late Honourable Agunwa Anakwe, as Speaker, not only preached the gospel of democracy but championed it by leading the House to reject an obnoxious and draconian decree that sought to cripple legislative independence,” Monguno said.

He further recounted how Anakwe sponsored a delegation to the 1993 Commonwealth Conference in Cyprus to challenge the legitimacy of Chief Ernest Shonekan’s interim government, insisting that the National Assembly remained the true representative of the Nigerian people.

“We addressed a world press conference declaring that Chief Ernest Shonekan was an imposition on Nigerians and that the National Assembly held the legitimate mandate of the people,” Monguno added.

In his remarks, former Speaker of the House, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, described Anakwe as “a dove with the heart of a lion,” praising his ability to navigate one of the most volatile political periods in Nigeria’s history.

“He led the House in an era when political life was short, poor, nasty, and brutal. Yet, he managed to stand firm with wisdom, calmness, and courage,” Dogara said. “He will be remembered not for what he kept, but for what he gave — his service, his values, and his example.”

Speaking on behalf of the leadership of the 10th House of Representatives, the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, described Anakwe as a man of character who helped to define parliamentary leadership in Nigeria.

“At just 36, he bore the weight of a young democracy on his shoulders,” Kalu said. “He understood that politics is not an occupation but a calling to serve the public good. His fidelity to democratic ideals earned him the respect of colleagues and country alike.”

Kalu emphasised that Anakwe’s brief but impactful tenure as Speaker remains a reference point in Nigeria’s democratic evolution.

“While institutions endure, it is men of character who give them life, meaning, and legitimacy,” he stated. “We honour him best by ensuring that this House continues to act with discipline, unity, and devotion to national interest.”

The Deputy Speaker also extended the condolences of the House to Anakwe’s family, the people of Anambra State, and the wider Nigerian community, praying for God’s comfort and mercy upon his soul.

Born in 1959, Hon. Agunwa Anakwe made history as Nigeria’s youngest Speaker of the House of Representatives at age 36, leading the legislature from December 1992 until the military coup of November 1993 dissolved the democratic institutions of the Third Republic.

His legacy as a steadfast democrat and advocate for legislative independence continues to inspire generations of lawmakers.