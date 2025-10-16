Reps hold valedictory session for former speaker Agunwa Anakwe

…Resolve to immortalize Anakwe, all former Speakers from inception to date

…Say Anakwe was a pillar of Nigeria’s democratic growth

By Gift Chapi Odekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives on Thursday held a solemn valedictory session in honour of former Speaker Rt. Hon. Agunwa Anakwe, recognising his contributions to Nigeria’s democratic development and legislative history.

The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, announced that the National Assembly would immortalize Anakwe and all former presiding officers by naming halls in the National Assembly Complex after them.

The late Anakwe, who served as Speaker between 1992 and 1993 during the Third Republic, was remembered as a man of principle, courage, and integrity whose leadership helped stabilize the House at a time of political uncertainty.

In his opening address, Speaker Abbas described the session as a rare honour accorded to an exceptional parliamentarian whose life and service strengthened the legislature.

“This honour is not symbolic alone; it affirms that our history acknowledges those who strengthened the legislature through integrity rather than ambition,” he said.

“Right Honourable Agunwa Anakwe did not merely occupy the office of Speaker — he accepted the challenge of leadership with humility, discipline, and a deep sense of service.”

Abbas noted that Anakwe’s body lying in state within the National Assembly was a mark of distinction reserved for leaders whose contributions left a lasting imprint on Nigeria’s democratic journey.

He recalled that Anakwe’s leadership style combined fairness, restraint, and conviction at a time when the legislature operated under tension between civilian politicians and the military establishment.

“He recognised that the strength of a legislature lies not in power for its own sake, but in the responsible exercise of authority,” Abbas said.

Former lawmaker and member of the National Burial Committee, Senator Osita Izunaso, praised Anakwe for defending democracy during one of Nigeria’s most challenging political periods.

“He fought to defend democracy when the military held executive power and politicians controlled the National Assembly,” Izunaso said.

“When the military struck on November 17, 1993, he was determined to reconvene the House of Representatives — that courage reflected his belief in constitutional order.”

Izunaso described the late Speaker as a firm believer in national unity and a key advocate of democratic transition in the early 1990s.

“He stood for democracy even when it was risky to do so,” he said.

In his tribute, Senator Victor Umeh (Anambra Central) said Anakwe, who hailed from Adazi Ani in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State, lived a life marked by humility and integrity both in politics and in private service.

“He became Speaker at the age of 36 — a gentleman in politics, never associated with controversy,” Umeh said.

“He built bridges across regions and pursued nation-building with sincerity and moderation.”

Umeh also recalled Anakwe’s later contributions to party organization and grassroots political development in Anambra State, noting his commitment to mentoring younger politicians.

Lawmakers and former colleagues described the late Speaker as a stabilizing force who combined intellect with integrity, leaving behind a legacy of moderation, patriotism, and courage.

Speaking on behalf of the Senate President, Senator Mohammed Monguno recounted Anakwe’s courage in standing up to the military regime of the 1990s when decrees sought to limit legislative powers.

“As Speaker, Anakwe preached the gospel of democracy and championed it by leading the House to reject decrees that sought to undermine legislative independence,” Monguno said.

He also recalled how Anakwe sponsored a delegation to the 1993 Commonwealth Conference in Cyprus to assert Nigeria’s democratic legitimacy.

“We addressed a world press conference declaring that the National Assembly held the legitimate mandate of the people,” Monguno added.

Former Speaker Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara described Anakwe as “a dove with the heart of a lion,” praising his ability to navigate one of Nigeria’s most turbulent political eras.

“He led the House in an era when political life was short, tough, and unpredictable. Yet, he managed to stand firm with wisdom, calmness, and courage,” Dogara said.

“He will be remembered not for what he kept, but for what he gave — his service, his values, and his example.”

Deputy Speaker Hon. Benjamin Kalu, speaking on behalf of the leadership of the 10th House, said Anakwe helped define parliamentary leadership in Nigeria.

“At just 36, he bore the weight of a young democracy on his shoulders,” Kalu said.

“He understood that politics is not an occupation but a calling to serve the public good. His fidelity to democratic ideals earned him the respect of colleagues and country alike.”

Kalu added that Anakwe’s brief but impactful tenure remains a reference point in Nigeria’s legislative evolution.

“While institutions endure, it is men of character who give them life and meaning,” he said. “We honour him best by ensuring that this House continues to act with discipline, unity, and devotion to national interest.”

He also extended condolences to Anakwe’s family, the people of Anambra State, and the wider Nigerian community.

Born in 1959, Rt. Hon. Agunwa Anakwe made history as Nigeria’s youngest Speaker of the House of Representatives at age 36, leading the legislature from December 1992 until the dissolution of the Third Republic in November 1993.

His legacy as a steadfast democrat and advocate of legislative independence continues to inspire generations of lawmakers.