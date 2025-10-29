Reps deputy spokesman denies forgery allegation against Interior Minister

Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo

Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The Deputy Spokesman of the House of Representatives, Hon. Philip Agbese, has dismissed the allegation that the Minister of Interior ,Tunji-Ojo, forged his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate, insisting that the controversy was “a hoax sponsored by desperate politicians threatened by competence and results.”

Agbese, who addressed journalists on Wednesday in Abuja, described the claims as “baseless political blackmail” aimed at tarnishing the image of one of President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet members.

According to him, the attacks were part of a broader plot to derail the “Renewed Hope Agenda” through character assassination and media propaganda.

“These allegations are nothing but political noise from enemies of progress who cannot stand the pace of reform and innovation that Dr. Tunji-Ojo has brought to governance,” Agbese stated. “Whenever a young and effective leader begins to change the old order, the usual tactic is to dig up fake scandals. But Nigerians are wiser now.”

The lawmaker praised Tunji-Ojo’s performance since assuming office, describing him as a “reform-minded public servant” whose impact has been felt nationwide.

“In less than a year, Dr. Tunji-Ojo cleared over 200,000 passport backlogs in three weeks, introduced digital systems that eliminated touting and racketeering, and opened new passport offices in several countries to serve Nigerians in the diaspora. Citizens now get their passports within days, not months — that is the kind of leadership Nigeria needs,” he said.

Agbese further noted that the minister’s reforms extended beyond the Nigeria Immigration Service to the correctional and paramilitary sectors.

“He has restored discipline in the correctional system, decongested prisons by releasing over 4,500 inmates, introduced biometric systems to track escapees, and virtually ended jailbreaks. In the paramilitary agencies, he has improved welfare, ensured timely promotions, and introduced digital monitoring systems,” Agbese said.

The deputy spokesman maintained that Tunji-Ojo’s record of transparency and efficiency was the best response to his critics, noting that the ministry had generated over ₦6 billion in revenue this year alone.

“Performance is the best proof of integrity. The people can see what Dr. Tunji-Ojo has achieved in less than a year. Those peddling falsehoods should focus on delivering results rather than cooking up lies,” he said.

Agbese warned against what he described as “the weaponisation of social media for character assassination,” urging that any legitimate concerns be directed through proper legal channels.

“If there are genuine questions, let the relevant institutions handle them — not political jobbers or online mobs. The rule of law must prevail over rumour and blackmail,” he said.

He reaffirmed that Tunji-Ojo remains a valuable asset to both the executive and the legislature, saying his brand of leadership exemplifies the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Dr. Tunji-Ojo is not just a super-performing minister; he’s parliament’s treasured asset — a young, competent, and patriotic leader who is redefining public service. Those trying to destroy him with fake allegations will fail because truth and performance speak louder than propaganda,” Agbese declared.

Vanguard News