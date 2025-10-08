Reps declare war on illegal mining, vow to recover $9bn lost revenue

NSCDC reports 500 arrests, 270 prosecutions underway

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

ABUJA — The House of Representatives has launched a nationwide crackdown on illegal mining, pledging to recover the estimated $9 billion lost to the illicit trade in just two and a half months and to seal off all revenue leakages undermining Nigeria’s mineral wealth.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Ad Hoc Committee on Illegal Mining on Wednesday in Abuja, Committee Chairman, Rep. Sanni Abdulraheem, described the assignment as a “matter of national urgency,” vowing that the committee would “leave no stone unturned” in exposing corruption and enforcing transparency in the mining sector.

“We lost approximately nine billion US dollars in just over two and a half months through illegal mining,” he said. “This theft of our national resources must stop. Our mission is to block leakages, enforce transparency, and ensure every kobo from our natural resources contributes to national development.”

Abdulraheem decried the devastating effects of illegal mining, which he said has fueled insecurity, degraded the environment, and displaced vulnerable communities. He added that structured oversight and collaboration with ministries, agencies, private operators, and host communities would help restore accountability and stability to the sector.

“As we move forward, one of the core objectives of this committee is to block revenue leakages caused by illegal mining and associated activities that not only steal from our treasury but also hinder legitimate operations that could boost national revenue,” he noted.

He also pointed to the long-idle Ajaokuta Steel Company as a symbol of Nigeria’s untapped potential, expressing optimism that ongoing government reforms would finally revitalize the project. “Ajaokuta stands as a glaring testament to our failure to harness our mineral wealth. But today, we see political will like never before,” he said.

Representing the Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Assistant Commander Atta John Onoja disclosed that the Corps has intensified its clampdown on illegal mining across the country.

Onoja, who heads the NSCDC’s Mining Marshal Unit—a joint task force established in March 2024 in collaboration with the Ministry of Solid Minerals—revealed that over 500 illegal miners have been arrested, with 270 already facing trial and several convictions secured.

“Illegal miners are no longer having their field day. Many are now running to regularize their operations,” Onoja said. “The NSCDC, under the directives of the Ministers of Interior and Solid Minerals, remains committed to eliminating illegal mining to its barest minimum.”

While acknowledging operational challenges, Onoja called for stronger legal frameworks to ensure effective prosecution and deterrence against mining-related crimes.

He pledged the Corps’ continued cooperation with the lawmakers, noting that the campaign against illegal mining aligns with the NSCDC’s constitutional mandate to protect critical national assets and infrastructure.

The committee later entered an executive session to map out its investigation strategy and stakeholder engagement roadmap.