Reps approve bill to establish Institute of Organic Agriculture, Food Safety in Abia

The House of Representatives has approved the establishment of National Institute for Organic Agriculture and Food Safety Research Ulonna North, Isuikwuato, Abia State.

This followed the adoption of recommendations on the bill, laid for consideration by the Chairman, Committee on Agricultural Colleges and Institutions, Hon. Abiodun Isiaq Akinlade on Wednesday.

The proposed legislation, titled, “a Bill for an Act to Establish the National Institute for Organic Agriculture and Food Safety Research Ulonna North, Isuikwuato, Abia State and for Related Matters (HB. 1380),” was sponsored by Hon. Amobi Ogah and 4 other lawmakers.

Recall that during debate on the bill for its second reading, Ogah said the establishment of the Institute will permit the conduction of in-depth Research on the impact of organic food consumption on public health, its outcomes in relation to Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) especially in this critical period of hardship and lack of food given the government relaxation of the restriction on the importation of foodstuff into Nigeria.

He said the Institute when established, will provide crucial data to inform dietary recommendations and National health policies that will develop comprehensive educational and practical agricultural programs to empower the consumer with knowledge about the benefits of organic foods.

He also said the Institute will provide grants, funds, and support to individuals, educational institutions, non-profit organizations, and public and private entities conducting research in organic agriculture and food safety for a uniform and rapid coverage of the Nation.

The institute he said further will support and promote the development of sustainable organic agricultural practices and technologies to ensure the safety of organic food products for consumers by advancing research on the safety, quality, and traceability of organic foods and supporting research into the mitigation of risks and hazards associated with organic farming practices, such as pests and diseases management and foodborne Illnesses.

He added that the establishment of the Institute is very necessary for agricultural development and food safety in Nigeria.

In line with legislative procedures, the bills will be sent to the Senate for concurrence and then to the President for assent to become effective.