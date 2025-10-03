Rep. Laguda holds Townhall Meeting, rolls out back-to-school materials

In a bid to remain accountable to his constituents, the Honourable Member representing Surulere 1 at the House of Representatives, Rep. Fuad Kayode Laguda, FCTI, presented an account of stewardship to his constituents during a town hall meeting.

The town hall meeting also featured a Back-to-School Programme where the Honourable Member facilitated 3500 bags, 10,000 exercise books, 160 laptops and other academic materials to students and schools in his constituency.

In his address, he noted that human capital development is a focal point of his service to his people.

“My duty is mainly to make laws that would better our lives and invariably facilitate projects that focus on 7 cardinal points of interest: education and youth empowerment; job creation and economic growth; healthcare enhancement; social welfare and inclusion; transparency and accountability; security and community safety; and infrastructural development, and I have assiduously continued to ensure no stone is left unturned in ensuring the dividends of democracy get to all and sundry.

“Focusing on Human Capital Development became necessary due to the infrastructural growth we have experienced over the years. To identify talents, develop expertise, skill-up our people and take them on a journey to self-dependence and self-reliance became our focal point.

“Within the last 20 months, we have touched over 4000 lives through facilitation of projects, education, economic growth, infrastructure, capacity development and many others“, he unveiled.

He further appealed for support from his constituents in the discharge of his duties as a legislator.

“Dear Surulerians, as popularly said: ‘Rome was not built in a day’, it requires patience and hard work. As we continue on this journey to greatness together, your unflinching support and patience remain instrumental for us to keep striving and attracting the dividends of democracy to our constituency.”