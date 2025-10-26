Rep Dasuki makes historic sacrifice, declines re-election into House of Reps to pave way for younger leaders

*Accepts interim chairmanship of Future is Now Movement

In what many have described as a rare act of political selflessness, Rep Abdussamad Dasuki, member representing Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, has announced that he will not seek re-election into the House of Representatives in the 2027 general election, a decision he described as a “personal sacrifice” to give more younger Nigerians a chance to serve.

Dasuki, who has been a prominent voice in the National Assembly since his first election to public office in 2011, said his decision was motivated by his belief that Nigeria’s democracy must evolve to accommodate new voices and fresh energy.

“The Nigeria we yearn for is only possible through sacrifice,” he said. “After due consultation with my team, our leader, my family, and my conscience, I have decided not to seek re-election to the House of Representatives in 2027. This is not born out of fatigue or disillusionment, but a higher calling — a decision rooted in belief, in hope, and in a future we all desire to see.”

Dasuki, who also serves as interim chairman of the Future Is Now Project, a youth inclusion initiative unveiled on October 1, 2025, in Abuja, noted that the project’s declaration for 70% of House of Representatives seats to be occupied by Nigerians under 40 in 2027 was not just an advocacy statement but a moral challenge to current leaders.

“I am still a youth by all standards, but I have crossed the 40-year threshold we proposed,” he explained. “If we are to give meaning to our words, we must be willing to pay a heavy price. This, my dear constituents, is that sacrifice. And so I choose to make space for the vision we proclaimed.”

Dasuki’s decision marks a significant moment in Nigerian politics, where few politicians voluntarily step aside from elective office. His announcement has been widely interpreted as an embodiment of the intergenerational justice movement he helped champion, aimed at bridging the gap between older and younger leaders in governance.

Reflecting on his 14-year political journey spanning the State House of Assembly, House of Representatives, and the State Executive Council, Dasuki expressed gratitude to his constituents, colleagues, and political mentor, former Sokoto State Governor and current Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, whom he credited for believing in his potential and giving him opportunities to serve and learn.

“To my constituents, you gave me your trust, and I carried it like a badge of honour. To our youth, I say: no more waiting, no more excuses, no more silence. Take your place. Stand tall. Lead with courage, integrity, and vision,” he said passionately.

The lawmaker reaffirmed his continued commitment to the development of Sokoto State and Nigeria, pledging to remain active in mentorship, policy advocacy and youth empowerment.

“As I step aside, I wish to bequeath a new legacy in Nigeria’s political history, one that showcases leaders who know when to exit, paving the way for a fresher generation,” he declared.