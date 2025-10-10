Renewed Hope Estate: Ministry gives contractors six months to deliver project

John Alechenu

The Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has tasked contractors handling the Nassarawa State Renewed Hope Estate Project with delivery.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, gave the ultimatum during a working visit to the site.

He charged the contractors to redouble their efforts, saying that the Ministry is determined to deliver the project “within the next six months.”

This was contained in a statement signed by the Director, Information and Public Affairs of the Ministry, Badamasi Haiba, in Abuja, on Friday.

In pursuit of the deadline, Dr. Belgore summoned the contractors to his office for an urgent meeting to address concerns and expedite the project.

Haiba noted that the permanent secretary expressed displeasure over the slow pace of work at the site and was prepared to work with the contractors to remove all obstacles hindering the project.

The ministry’s Spokesperson said, “He expressed concern over the slow pace of work by the contractors, emphasizing that all obstacles to the project must be addressed.

“Dr. Belgore observed that while the road layout has been well constructed and the electricity and water supply projects are progressing steadily, the building construction works have suffered noticeable setbacks.

“He stated that although some progress has been made, the pace of work has slowed considerably, showing signs of neglect.

“The Permanent Secretary directed the Director, Public Buildings, to invite the contractors handling the structural buildings to a meeting to have a frank conversation with them to ensure they complete the work.

“The contractors must sit up and get the job done. We cannot allow this project to drag indefinitely. If they continue to delay, we will not hesitate to re-award the contracts to more serious companies,” he warned.

Dr. Belgore equally directed the Federal Controller of Housing, Nassarawa State Field Office, to liaise with the Nassarawa State Government to expedite the reallocation of land previously affected by gully erosion.

He stressed that the Ministry must receive complete documentation for the newly identified site to ensure proper project continuation.

He reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to the Renewed Hope Housing Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Administration, assuring that every effort will be made to ensure the timely completion and quality delivery of the project for the benefit of Nigerians.

Earlier, the Federal Controller, Nassarawa State, Tpl. Bashiru Garba told the Permanent Secretary that part of the delay was due to gully erosion that affected part of the land initially allocated by the Nassarawa State Government, disclosing that another site has since been provided by the State as a replacement.

Tpl. Garba further stated that the Nasarawa State Renewed Hope Estate comprises 250 blocks being developed by San Afar Nigeria Limited and Al Yuma Ventures and Investment Limited.

He explained that so far, about 125 blocks comprising the different categories of the housing units are currently at about 30 percent completion.

Vanguard News