Rema and Ayra Starr spark collaboration rumours with mysterious photo

By Benjamin Njoku

Nigerian Afrobeats stars Rema and Ayra Starr have ignited speculation about a potential collaboration after a photo surfaced on Rema’s Instagram page.

The image features Ayra Starr sitting on a symbolic bicycle, twisting her body in an artistic pose, with Rema admiring and sitting alongside her.

Fans believe the photo hints at a new music project, possibly a song or music video. The caption “Rema and Ayra Starr” has further fueled speculation about a collaboration. Rema recently achieved a milestone, becoming the second African artist to reach 5 billion streams on Spotify.

The ‘Calm Down’ crooner and Ayra Starr previously performed together at the Global Citizen Festival in New York, delivering an electrifying performance that left fans wanting more.

Only time will tell if this photo is a hint at new music or just a friendly gesture between two talented artists. One thing is certain, though – their fans are eagerly anticipating new music from these two Afrobeats stars.