Rely on Social Register for humanitarian intervention, Benue govt urges devt partners

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Director General of Benue State Bureau for International Corporation and Development, BICD, Dr Leo-Angelo Viashima has urged development partners and humanitarian organisations in the state to make use of the Social Register as tool for providing humanitarian intervention in the state.

Dr. Viashima who made the call in Makurdi during Benue state multisectoral check-in meeting with partners and Ministries, Department and Agencies, MDAs, in the humanitarian, development and peace network pointed out that the Social Register was vital to the success of their respective interventions as it identifies the vulnerable people.

The meeting was supported by Christian Aid in partnership with Ohonyeta Care Givers (OCAG) and the Benue State Government through BICD with the objective to strengthen coordination and accountability among partners and MDAs by aligning all humanitarian and development efforts with state priorities, ensuring transparency, avoiding duplication, and enhancing joint planning for greater impact in Benue State.

Addressing the gathering, the Director General noted that “the use of social register is critical. Our message is that the Social Register is a tool of government for identifying vulnerable people for support. It is an initiative of the Federal Government adopted by the state government from the last administration. It is the only instrument of government that captures the vulnerable people in our society for intervention and it is important for us because it is the only tool of government used for planning purposes.”

According to him “no matter the intervention you are doing in Benue state, if you do not use the Social Register, it would be difficult for the Benue State Budget and Economic Planning to be able to identify the number of interventions that has happened in the state.

“It is also important for the state Budget and Economic Planning Commission to know the amount of money that was used in that period. Again it would be difficult for them to track plans for next year. The social register is mined centrally. So if the partners mine from one site, they would avoid duplication of efforts in terms of interventions.

“Otherwise what partners are doing is come in, generate their data and support the same people that have been supported before and because we are not tracking them through the Social Register, a particular IDP camp may be getting same support more than once to the exclusion of some IDP camps.

“So the use of Social Register is critical. We also have a Cash Register Department at the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs. So for sustainability sake, if they do not rely on the Social Register but rely on partners solo data, and tomorrow partners are no longer in existence, how do we reconcile our data?”

The meeting had in attendance representatives of partners from organisations like National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), SDGs, UNHCR, UNDP, UNICEF, WHO, CARITAS, Nigerian Red Cross Society, Lawyers Alert, RACE as well as the State Planning Commission, Ministries of Women Affairs, Humanitarian Affairs, State Emergency Management Agency among others who took turns to speak on their respective activities, intervention and the success recorded.

The partners also thanked the state government for providing the enabling environment for them to operate and provide support for the vulnerable and persons of concern in the state.