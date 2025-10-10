Religious group tasks youths on skill devt, reiterates commitment to community empowerment

L-R: Pioneer member, Aigbedun Felicia; Eng. Sunday Oluwakeye; The General Overseer, The Divine Glorious Bible Ministry Int’l and Overcomers’ Assembly, Apostle Oladele Abolarin ; Prophet Femi Israel John during the 12 anniversary celebration of the Church held in Okorodu, Lagos.

By Moses Nosike

In a bid to reduce unemployment in the society, create jobs, and promote self-reliant, The General Overseer, The Divine Glorious Bible Ministry Int’l, also known as Overcomers’ Assembly, Apostle Oladele Abolarin has made a clarion call to Nigerian youths to go beyond certificate and acquire skills, venture into agriculture, even ICT which is the way forward in global business competitiveness.

This he said at the 12th anniversary Convention with the theme: “From Glory to Glory,” held at the church head office, Ori-Okuta, Agric, Ikorodu, Lagos.

The convention which started with 5 days of medical outreach and other community empowerment was witnessed and participated by environs in the area.

Speaking in a media chat about why his ministry was paying attention to community empowerment, Apostle Oladele Abolarin said, “Anywhere you are, it is good to leave a good legacy of yourself. So as a church or ministry, God sent us to impact lives both spiritually and physically, things that can promote the gospel in your environment or community in which you operate”.

According to him, “in the last 8 years, we have been embarking on different kinds of empowerment, community projects such as road maintenance, clean-up exercises, reaching out to the needy, orphanages every year. Also, as part of our anniversary celebration, we have reached out to Mosade Odugate Junior Secondary School. The school was established two years ago, now there are about 550 students, and we provided them with writing materials”.

Continuing, Apostle Abolarin said, “As part of our success stories, we have also gone further to acquire properties for the expansion of the ministry, we have another branch. Most importantly, we have a branch at Igbogbo where we have partnered Lagos state on adult education to provide opportunity for those who didn’t have the privilege of going to school during growing-up to have at least basic education. That is another achievement of the ministry.

“This year, where we are celebrating the faithfulness of God in ministry and my life, I encourage every Nigerian not to lose hope, but believe God to do only what He can do about Nigeria”.

In addition, a member of the Church, Eng. Sunday Oluwakeye said that the ministry was not handling spiritual things alone, but Apostle Abolarin, after praying for people, has been embarking on human and community empowerment. Since three or four years we joined his ministry, it has been awesome, our lives have changed for the better. His ministry is transforming lives”.

In the same vein, a pioneer member of the ministry, Aigbedun Felicia, said, “the ministry is contributing its quota in this community. We are celebrating our 12th anniversary, God is here. Two years ago, I was diagnosed with stage four cancer of the lungs. But God at work in this mountain healed me, and today I’m cancer free. We have seen lives transformed in different aspects, physically and spiritually”.