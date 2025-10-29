Religious freedom thrives in Nigeria, minister insists

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has reaffirmed that Nigeria remains a nation committed to upholding religious freedom and protecting all citizens, regardless of faith or ethnicity.

Speaking during an interview on CNN on Tuesday night, the minister addressed recent comments by some foreign officials suggesting that terrorist attacks in Nigeria were primarily targeted at Christians.

He described such assertions as misleading and inconsistent with Nigeria’s complex security realities, emphasising that the right to freedom of religion is constitutionally guaranteed.

“Some of the claims made by officials of the United States are based on faulty data and wrong assumptions that victims of violence in Nigeria are largely Christians,” Idris explained.

“Yes, Christians have been attacked, but so have Muslims. These criminals target everyone indiscriminately. In many cases, they attack Muslims as well, particularly in the northern part of the country,” he added.

He warned that such narratives risk fuelling religious tension and inadvertently serve the agenda of extremist elements seeking to divide Nigerians along religious lines. “Portraying Nigeria as a country at war between Christians and Muslims is not only false but dangerous.

“The perpetrators want to create that impression, but Nigerians know better; we have coexisted peacefully for decades,” he said.

Idris reiterated that Nigeria is a tolerant and diverse nation that guarantees freedom of worship for all.

He urged international partners and observers to approach the issue of insecurity in Nigeria with balance and sensitivity, stressing that “characterising these attacks as religiously motivated undermines ongoing national efforts to promote unity and stability.”

While acknowledging existing security challenges, the minister noted that the Tinubu administration has intensified efforts to restore peace and strengthen national security through both military and non-military approaches.

“Yes, Nigeria has faced security challenges since 2009, but in the last two years there has been renewed determination and investment to make the country safe for everyone,” he stated.

“We are modernising our military, strengthening intelligence, and expanding development programmes in agriculture, social services, and youth empowerment to tackle the root causes of insecurity.”

He added that the recent changes in the leadership of the Armed Forces reflect the government’s commitment to strengthening its security architecture and ensuring a rapid response to emerging threats.

“Nigeria is indeed a safe and welcoming country,” Idris further explained, adding that “the government remains steadfast in ensuring that every Nigerian, Christian, Muslim, or of any other faith, lives, works, and worships in peace.”