Regulatory collaboration key to Nigeria’s energy transformation – Oyebanji

By Sebastine Obasi

Nigeria’s energy transformation has been hinged on regulatory collaboration.

Mr. Tunji Oyebanji, Chairman of the Advisory Board, OTL Africa Downstream Energy Week, stated this at a media parley on OTL 2025, scheduled for Lagos.

He said, “OTL 2025 will feature high-level engagement on regulatory collaboration, including ministerial and regulatory panels involving five West African countries.

“More than 60 speakers will, across 10 strategic sessions, provide insight into market trends, innovations, opportunities and targets, with anchor themes focused on strategic investment, finance, technology and corporate realignment.”

According to Oyebanji, “As the continent’s premier showcase platform for downstream energy, delegates and visitors are expected to experience a showcase of innovations, services and technology at the OTL Trade Exhibition, with leading industry brands on hand to engage with the market.”

He explained that focus areas include oil refining, Petroleum products trading, shipping, tank storage, logistics, marketing and retail, in addition to LPG, lubricants, petrochemicals, power, financial services and policy.

“The week has also been curated to offer memorable visits to production hubs, including Dangote Refinery complex. Other exciting highlights include a range of networking sessions, receptions and social events that promise to give international and local visitors an unforgettable experience of Lagos,” he added.