Regulations: Youth Alliance backs FCCPC, urges compliance with new law

By Vera Opia

Governance (YABG), a Lagos-based advocacy group, has declared its full support for the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) over its newly introduced Digital Lending Regulations 2025, describing the policy as “a landmark victory for Nigerian innovation and economic sovereignty.”

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Comrade Daniel Ogunleye, the group said the FCCPC’s intervention was necessary to “end the digital monopoly that has long excluded Nigerian innovators from the fintech value chain.”

Ogunleye emphasized that foreign companies have dominated airtime and data lending, extracting billions from Nigerian consumers without contributing to the country’s fintech ecosystem.

“Between 2019 and 2023, MTN and its partner Nairatime made over ₦5.6 trillion from airtime lending, yet none of that value stayed in Nigeria. The FCCPC’s rules ensure that at least one Nigerian company is part of every lending partnership. That’s fairness, not interference,” he said.

The youth group called on all telecommunications companies and digital lenders to comply with the regulation, saying it would democratize opportunity and protect consumers from predatory lending practices.

“This is not anti-innovation, it’s about building an inclusive, homegrown digital economy,” the group concluded.