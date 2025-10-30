Regular medical checkups can prevent Eye disorders – Lions Club

By Shina Abubakar Osogbo

As part of its efforts to tackle unnecessary blindness among rural dwellers, the Lions Club International has urged Ifewara residents and the general public to undergo regular eye checkups as a proactive measure against eye diseases.

The club as part of eye care outreach stormed Ifewara, in Atakumosa-West local government area of Osun State, where it conducted free eye test, blood pressure test among others for the residents.

Speaking at the programme, held at Ifewara Town Hall on Thursday, the Outreach Manager, Lion Olufunmike Odesanmi stressed the need for frequent medical check ups to detect eye issues with a view to curbing blindness.

She added that the outreach was a reaffirmation of their commitment to supporting local communities in Osun, noting that 500 indegenes have benefited from the outreach in Ifewara.

According to her, “There is a correlation between high blood pressure and eye care. Anything that affects the heart is likely to affect all the vital organs in the body. You know high blood pressure affects the vessels through which the blood flows, and blood flows into the vital organs, to the brain, kidneys, liver, and all parts of the body. Artery carries oxygenated blood while the veins carry de-oxygenated blood. That means if anything happens to any of it and the blood pressure is high, the ocular pressure in the eyes too will be high.

“Regular checkup prevents any bad development in the eye. If our heart is working well, is pumping blood well, is draining deoxygenated blood well, definitely all the organs of the body, and not only the eye will be in good shape.”

The Onimelu of Imelu, Oba Adebisi Gbolaru, representing the Adimula of Ifewara, reflected that the outreach was a very good initiative, expressing how it has helped saved many locals in the town.

In his words, “It is a very good initiative, because most of our people that are farmers have eyesight problem. Nearly everybody here can’t read or see very well, so you can see why many people are present here today.

“We have many people with eye problems. Without seeing well, we can’t go to the farm and do other duties. You can’t make money or go anywhere. I appreciate Lions International for bringing this outreach to Ifewara to help our people out of blindness.”