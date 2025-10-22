Registration deadline for World Conference of Science Journalists 2025 closes October 20

Early bird registration for the 13th World Conference of Science Journalists (WCSJ 2025) will close on 20 October 2025, with discounts of up to 53 percent available to delegates. The conference will take place from 1 to 5 December 2025 in Pretoria, South Africa.

The World Conference of Science Journalists, held every two years, brings together science journalists from around the world to sharpen their reporting skills, exchange ideas, and discuss new ways to communicate science in an increasingly complex global environment. Participants will explore how best to tell stories that shape public understanding of issues such as climate change, health crises, misinformation, and conflict.

This year marks the first time the global event will be hosted on African soil. The 2025 edition is organised by the South African Science Journalists’ Association (SASJA), an interest group of SAFREA, and the Science Diplomacy Capital for Africa (SDCfA), an initiative of the National Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI), in collaboration with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

President of the World Federation of Science Journalists (WFSJ) and managing editor of SciDev.Net, Ben Deighton, said the timing of the conference could not be more crucial.



“WCSJ 2025 comes at a critical moment when science is in peril the world over as a result of growing protectionism from governments,” Deighton said. “Our profession is needed now more than ever, and the conference will present a unique opportunity for us to learn from each other, so that we can better tell the world about science and why it matters.”

The theme for the conference is “Science journalism and social justice: journalism that builds understanding and resilience.” Sessions will focus on how science reporting contributes to social progress, strengthens societies, and supports the wellbeing of people and the planet.

The programme will feature plenary discussions, practical workshops, and in-depth panels on challenges such as misinformation and the impact of artificial intelligence in newsrooms. Journalists will also receive training on opinion writing, pitching stories, mediating debates, and tackling fake news.

Field trips to leading South African research institutions are also planned, offering delegates an opportunity to engage directly with scientists and develop stories for their audiences.

Registration and additional information are available on the official WCSJ 2025 website.