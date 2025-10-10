Register now for Vanguard Mental Health Summit 3.0

Dear Stakeholders,
We are delighted to invite you to the Vanguard Annual Mental Health Summit 3.0 — a dynamic platform where leading experts, policymakers, and advocates will share insights, strategies, and innovations shaping mental health in Nigeria.
Our distinguished speakers are confirmed and set to deliver thought-provoking discussions on the theme of mental well-being in today’s changing world. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to network, learn, and engage with industry leaders and mental health professionals.
Your mental health is our concern — and your presence matters!
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81336771284?pwd=lkl2SVNRkKGfdnARIerejU2zAQUuCw.1
Event Details:
📅 Date: Friday, October 17, 2025
🕘 Time: 9:00 AM
📍 Venue: The Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos
For more information, please contact:
▪ Mr. Sola Ogundipe: 0805 618 0112
▪ Mrs. Chioma Obinna: 0703 383 8480
We look forward to welcoming you to this impactful event.
Warm regards,
Mr. Eze Anaba
Editor, Vanguard Newspapers
