Register now for Vanguard Mental Health Summit 3.0

Dear Stakeholders,

We are delighted to invite you to the Vanguard Annual Mental Health Summit 3.0 — a dynamic platform where leading experts, policymakers, and advocates will share insights, strategies, and innovations shaping mental health in Nigeria.

Our distinguished speakers are confirmed and set to deliver thought-provoking discussions on the theme of mental well-being in today’s changing world. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to network, learn, and engage with industry leaders and mental health professionals.

Your mental health is our concern — and your presence matters!

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81336771284?pwd=lkl2SVNRkKGfdnARIerejU2zAQUuCw.1

Event Details:

📅 Date: Friday, October 17, 2025

🕘 Time: 9:00 AM

📍 Venue: The Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos

For more information, please contact:

▪ Mr. Sola Ogundipe: 0805 618 0112

▪ Mrs. Chioma Obinna: 0703 383 8480

We look forward to welcoming you to this impactful event.

Warm regards,

Mr. Eze Anaba



Editor, Vanguard Newspapers

www.vanguardngr.com



Follow @vanguardngr.com