Home » Health » Register now for Vanguard Mental Health Summit 3.0
Health

October 10, 2025

Register now for Vanguard Mental Health Summit 3.0

Register now for Vanguard Mental Health Summit 3.0

Dear Stakeholders,

We are delighted to invite you to the Vanguard Annual Mental Health Summit 3.0 — a dynamic platform where leading experts, policymakers, and advocates will share insights, strategies, and innovations shaping mental health in Nigeria.

Our distinguished speakers are confirmed and set to deliver thought-provoking discussions on the theme of mental well-being in today’s changing world. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to network, learn, and engage with industry leaders and mental health professionals.

Your mental health is our concern — and your presence matters!

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81336771284?pwd=lkl2SVNRkKGfdnARIerejU2zAQUuCw.1

Event Details:
📅 Date: Friday, October 17, 2025
🕘 Time: 9:00 AM
📍 Venue: The Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos

For more information, please contact:
▪ Mr. Sola Ogundipe: 0805 618 0112
▪ Mrs. Chioma Obinna: 0703 383 8480

We look forward to welcoming you to this impactful event.

Warm regards,
Mr. Eze Anaba


Editor, Vanguard Newspapers

www.vanguardngr.com

Related News


Follow @vanguardngr.com

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.