‘Reformer of the year’ — Tinubu’s minister, Lokpobiri bags Award at Africa Energy Week for transformative impact in oil sector

Heineken Lokpobiri

The Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, has been named “Reformer of the Year” at the African Energy Week (AEW), in recognition of his strategic leadership and transformative reforms in Nigeria’s oil industry.

The prestigious award acknowledges the Minister’s dedication to reviving Nigeria’s upstream sector, restoring investor confidence, and laying a sustainable foundation for growth in the nation’s energy landscape.

A statement signed by Nneamaka Okafor, Special Adviser on Media to the minister, noted that “Since assuming office, Sen. Lokpobiri has led critical reforms across the petroleum value chain, resulting in a significant increase in Nigeria’s crude oil production from a low of 1 million barrels per day (mbpd) to 1.8mbpd.”

“This production boost has been driven by targeted interventions in security, operational transparency, regulatory efficiency, and community engagement.”

“Investor confidence, once at its lowest ebb, has been rekindled through consistent policy direction and sectoral stability. Under his leadership, Nigeria has recorded new Final Investment Decisions (FIDs), project re-entries, and the signing of fresh investment deals and joint ventures. Notably, the reactivation of dormant fields and the streamlining of regulatory processes have played a key role in attracting both local and international partners.”

“The reforms have also strengthened stakeholder inclusiveness, particularly with the implementation of the Host Communities Development Trusts as prescribed under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA). This has deepened the participation of local communities, enhanced social license for operations, and fostered sustainable development in oil-producing regions.”

In his remarks following the award presentation, Sen. Lokpobiri expressed deep appreciation for the honour, describing it as both “humbling and motivating.”

“This award is a testament to the collective efforts of the entire team at the Ministry and across the sector who have worked tirelessly to turn things around,” he said. “It is a recognition that reform is not just possible, but impactful when it is intentional, inclusive, and transparent.”

The Minister, however, stressed that the work is far from over.

“This is not the final destination. It is merely a stepping stone. The Nigerian energy sector is not yet where we want it to be. Yes, we have made progress, but we are focused on achieving a fully optimized, globally competitive, and environmentally responsible oil and gas industry,” he noted.

Sen. Lokpobiri also took a moment to appreciate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his unwavering support and leadership, which he described as critical to the progress recorded so far.

“I want to sincerely thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for entrusting me with this responsibility. His Excellency’s fatherly role, visionary guidance, and political will have been critical to the milestones we’ve achieved,” the Minister stated. “I wholeheartedly dedicate this award to him.”

The Reformer of the Year award further reinforces the global recognition of Nigeria’s energy sector reforms and highlights the Federal Government’s commitment to fostering a more resilient, investor-friendly, and forward-looking petroleum industry under the Renewed Hope Agenda.