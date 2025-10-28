Reduce size of government, use savings on education, others – Akinwale, AUI VC

By Adesina Wahab

The Vice Chancellor, Augustine University, Ilara, Epe, Lagos State, Rev. Prof. Anthony Akinwale, has advocated the reduction in the size of government in the country and that the savings made be expended on education and other social services.

Akinwale, who stated this in Ilara, Epe on Tuesday while briefing the press on the activities lined up to mark the 10th anniversary and seventh convocation ceremony of the university, opined that to build a nation, the education sector must be built.

This is just as he added that the government is not adequately funding public universities and that it portends grave consequences for the society.

“It is up to us as a nation to determine that we want to promote education whether the schools are run by private or public concerns. If we want to build our country, we must be ready to build the education sector. It requires a lot of money to do that and one of the ways to really get going in that direction is to shrink the size of government. When we do that, whatever is saved can be ploughed into education. The government is not even funding public schools well.

“Education as a sector stands on three legs. It is about intellectual formation, technical formation and ethical formation. None of these can be ignored, as they all make education to be total and complete. If one is missing, the others can not stand properly and that will have negative impact on the society,” he noted.

Commenting on the level of moral decadence in the country, Akinwale blamed it on a number of factors and suggested that education to be provided should have ethical intent and content.

“That is what we offer here at Augustine University. We know that when you educate, your have to also reform the mind. Here, we have character formation courses for our students because we know that education goes beyond knowing how to read and write,” he added.

On the seeming non-supportive nature of government to private universities, the VC decried a situation where private varieties are neglected when it comes to activities of government agencies such as TETFund and NELFUND.

He disagreed with the notion that Nigeria has more universities than needed, calling for the establishment of more universities to provide higher education for the teeming youth population.

On the centralisation of admission into higher institutions in the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, Akinwale faulted it, calling for a system where each institution would admit students on their own.

Giving the breakdown of the number of graduating students, the VC said a total of 148 would bag first degrees and 21 getting diplomas in various courses.

Out of the number, 22 are getting degrees in the First Class category, with Miss Ann Ifeoluwa Adeyera of the Department of Biochemistry emerging the Best Graduating Student with CGPA of 4.90.

Akinwale commended the Lagos Diocese of the Catholic Church for the vision of setting up the university and supporting it.