Redeemers Intl school tops Dacurate leadership debate 2025 in Lagos

By Esther Onyegbula

Redeemers International Secondary School has emerged overall winner of the 2025 Dacurate Secondary School Leadership Debate, beating nine other top Lagos schools to the top prize at the grand finale held at the MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos.

The competition, themed “Leadership and Technology: Navigating the Future,” showcased the intellectual depth and leadership capacity of secondary school students drawn from public and private schools across Lagos.

The champions, represented by Otitoju Oluwakayikunwa and Dan-Eneh Miracle, out-performed more than 100 competing schools from the preliminary stages to the finale, earning the coveted title after a rigorous contest.

Corona Day Secondary School, Lekki, finished second, while Grace High School took third place, with both schools applauded for clarity of argument, confidence and logical presentation.

In her keynote address, Vice-Chancellor of Pan-Atlantic University, Professor Enase Okonedo, described the debate as a critical platform for accelerating youth capacity for nation-building, particularly at a time when technology is reshaping global leadership expectations.

According to Okonedo, “What we have witnessed today proves that Nigeria’s future is in capable hands,” she said. “Platforms like the Dacurate Debate are essential in developing the leadership and problem-solving skills our young people need to shape tomorrow’s world.”

Convener of the Dacurate Leadership Debate, Mateen Korede Taomu, said the initiative was created to democratise opportunities for young people to grow, compete and lead.

“What makes Dacurate special is that it gives every child, regardless of background, an equal opportunity to compete, learn and lead,” he noted. “Through this platform, we are helping the next generation navigate their future and shaping leaders who will define Nigeria’s future.”

The debate featured sessions on emerging policy and societal themes, including artificial intelligence in education, tech-driven governance, digital skills versus academic degrees, and the influence of content creation on learning.

Participating finalist schools included Redeemers International Secondary School, Corona Day Secondary School, Value Spring College, Ansar-Ud-Deen College, Bethesda School, Frannberry High School, Great Destination School, Dowen College, Standard Foundation College, and Grace High School.

The event was supported by partners and sponsors including Proshare, Kregence, SKLD, Indomie, Seyi Are Foundation, Davenop Technologies, Amarac Technologies, Mustard Insights, De Meals, Princess Cupcakes, Ilare, The Uncle Tunde Foundation, and DCSL.

Dacurate Insight Initiative, organisers of the annual debate, said the programme aligns with global standards on education and youth empowerment and reaches over 5,000 students annually through its primary and secondary leadership competitions.

The organisation reaffirmed its commitment to advancing opportunities that promote leadership, innovation, and civic engagement among young Africans in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 4, Quality Education; SDG 8, Decent Work and Economic Growth).