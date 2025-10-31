Recruitment: Interior minister orders fix as CDCFIB portal experiences glitches

By Omeiza Ajayi, ABUJA

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has intervened following widespread complaints by applicants who were unable to access the recruitment portal of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) to verify their application status.

In a statement on Saturday, the minister directed the immediate resolution of all technical hitches affecting the portal.

“Following recent complaints from applicants into the paramilitary agencies who are still unable to determine their fate due to the ongoing upload of information, I have directed the Secretary of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board to ensure that all uploads are completed immediately,” Tunji-Ojo said.

The CDCFIB had announced that applicants could begin checking the recruitment portal from Thursday. However, thousands reported encountering difficulties ranging from login failures to incorrect job placements.

While some users said the site failed to respond after entering their details, others complained that the system displayed job positions different from those they had applied for.

Checks by Vanguard on Friday morning revealed that the portal had begun responding intermittently, with some previously locked-out applicants now able to access their profiles.