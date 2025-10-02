Reconsider proposed tax on fuel; average Nigerians hardest hit — Prophet Sam Ojo urges Tinubu on Independence Day

By Idowu Bankole

Prophet Samuel Adebayo Ojo, popularly known as Baba Authority, The General Overseer of the Freedom Apostolic Revival International Ministry, FARIM, has warned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu against his new tax policies, especially the proposed 5 per cent tax on fuel, insisting that such will hurt the poor masses and leave a bad legacy for his government.

Prophet Sam Ojo while commending the efforts of Tinubu in poverty reduction through FG’s empowerment initiative across the nation, also warned that wrong moves to implement harsh economic policies would have severe consequences on the government.

Prophet Sam Ojo made this known during his October 1st Sermon, marking 20 years of his global prophetic ministry that has birthed millions of miracles, signs, and wonders, as well as healings and destiny transformations, urged the president to consider downtrodden who would be at the receiving end.

Prophet Sam Ojo also bemoans Tinubu’s led government’s cancellation of Independence Day celebrations, saying it portends a bad omen for the country.

Vanguard reported yesterday that the Federal Government, led by Tinubu, revealed How remote workers, influencers ‘ll pay tax under new law, a decision which has gathered several negative reactions from Nigerians.

The fierce, powerful Prophet of God pleaded with President Tinubu not to take the love of the people for granted or undermine God’s grace he has largely enjoyed by making poor Nigerians bear the brunt of his government’s economic policies.

“God’s mercy ensured that Bola Tinubu became the President of Nigeria in 2023 against all odds; this mercy is still there upon his life, but he must not take Nigerians for granted and rely upon his own wisdom to ensure a smooth return to office in 2027”, Prophet Sam Ojo warns.

Baba Authority emphasised that palliative measures for the poor and aged people should be in place to cushion the effect of this new tax system to avoid direct conflict with the poor masses.

“President Tinubu should put in place measures that would care for the poor and old people; this is what is happening in most civilised countries.”

“We must do everything to avoid pushing Nigerians to the precipice as lack of livelihood could eventually make this happen”.

“Instead of giving people money, reduce fuel prices as increased prices have had an untold impact on the cost of living”, Prophet Sam Ojo lamented.

The International Prophet also raised concerns about the national anthem, pleading with the president to return it to what most Nigerians easily flow with, as most people still struggle to grasp the lyrics of this new national anthem.

Prophet Sam Ojo urged President Tinubu to be wary of those advising him, praying that God will direct the path of the president to steer the ship of Nigeria to enviable heights.

Recall Vanguard also reported how Nigerians from different strata of life have therefore warned President Bola Tinubu that he would face the threat of implosion by angry citizens.

However, in a fervent prayer held for Nigeria, Prophet Sam Ojo urged his massive congregation to pray for Nigeria to receive true freedom.

