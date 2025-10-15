Recent gains in education sector will pale into insignificant if ASUU strike continues – NANS

…Wants parties to meet ASAP

By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has said that recent gains recorded in the education sector by the President Bola Tinubu administration may be eroded if the ongoing industrial action by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, is not halted.

The association, in a statement by the National President, Comrade Olushola Oladoja, also said it has conducted investigation into what led to the face-off and urged the parties to meet and resolve their differences as soon as possible.

The statement is titled “After Two Years of Uninterrupted Academic Calendar: What Went Wrong?”

“For the first time since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999, our nation has witnessed two full academic years without disruption—a remarkable milestone achieved under the Renewed Hope Administration of President Bola Tinubu. This unprecedented stability in the education sector has rekindled the optimism of Nigerian students and restored confidence in our tertiary education system.

“Under President Tinubu’s leadership, several bold and student-centered policies have been introduced to reposition education and improve the welfare of both students and academic staff. These include: Establishment of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) to ensure that no Nigerian student is denied education due to financial constraints.

“Removal of tertiary institution staff unions from the IPPIS platform, thereby resolving long-standing administrative bottlenecks affecting salary and promotion processing.

“Reversal of the 40% IGR remittance policy, granting universities greater financial autonomy and flexibility to manage their internally generated resources.

“Special intervention funding through TETFund for massive infrastructure upgrades, campus perimeter fencing, and improved security across tertiary institutions.

“Introduction of free technical and vocational education with monthly stipends, aimed at equipping young Nigerians with employable skills and reducing unemployment.

These monumental strides represent the genuine commitment of the Tinubu administration to revive education as a pillar of national development.

“However, the recent threat of industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has become a source of concern to Nigerian students nationwide. It is regrettable that despite the huge progress recorded, this strike , a result of miscommunication and poor crisis management with timely implementation of the resolutions earlier reached with ASUU is thereby creating avoidable tension that now threatens the peace and progress of the education sector.

“Our preliminary investigation reveals that ASUU has, indeed, demonstrated commendable patience and understanding, while the Honourable Ministers of Education and Labour have also been exerting their best efforts toward ensuring full implementation of the agreements reached. However, except the expected results are achieved, no party—neither ASUU nor government—will receive credit.

“In addition, part of our independent investigation into the root cause of this misunderstanding affirms, from consultations with both parties, that a meeting earlier convened by the Federal Government to perfect ongoing efforts at addressing the grey areas of the resolution for implementation was not honoured by ASUU. ASUU, however, faulted the modality in which the meeting was convened, which they cited as the reason for not attending.

“Having identified this critical gap, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) hereby enjoin the concerned authorities to reconvene this meeting immediately, as we have secured assurances from both parties of their readiness to attend once it is properly reconvened. This, we believe, will pave the way for a lasting solution and prevent further escalation of the crisis.

“It is, therefore, in this spirit that NANS appeals to both ASUU and the Federal Government’s negotiation team to find a workable and lasting solution within the next seven (7) days. Nigerian students, many of whom are now studying through educational loans, cannot afford to have their academic calendar disrupted or their duration on campus extended again.

“We strongly emphasize the need for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, to personally intervene at this crucial time to prevent the gains achieved in the education sector under his Renewed Hope Administration from being eroded by another strike action.

“Nigerian students remain grateful and supportive of President Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to education and student welfare. However, if this impasse is not resolved and the strike persists beyond seven days, it risks undermining the progress and goodwill recorded under this administration.

“Now is the time for dialogue, understanding, and decisive action—the future of millions of Nigerian students depends on it.”