Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1 in Clasico to extend La Liga lead

Real Madrid players celebrate their victory at the end of the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid on October 26 , 2025. (Photo by Oscar DEL POZO / AFP)

Jude Bellingham’s goal helped Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1 to win a tense Clasico and move five points clear of their rivals at the top of La Liga on Sunday.

Kylian Mbappe fired Madrid in front and although Fermin Lopez levelled for the visitors at the Santiago Bernabeu, Bellingham netted a second for Xabi Alonso’s side before half-time which proved decisive.

