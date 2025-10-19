Real estate firm to deliver 105 housing units in 12 months

By Kingsley Adegboye

A renowned real estate firm, AceRoyal Estates Homes Ltd, is on the verge of delivering 105 luxury housing units in 12 months to mark a major stride in bridging Nigeria’s housing deficit.

The development which comprises Eko Paragon, a five-star hotel-style residential estate located in the serene Abijo G.R.A. Lagos, represents a new benchmark for innovation, comfort, and affordability in real estate investment.

Speaking on the project’s progress, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of AceRoyal Estates Homes, Dr. Endurance Cletus Agonor, revealed that construction, which commenced in February 2025, is nearing completion.

“Just eight months in, 41 housing units are already fully fitted and ready. Eko Paragon embodies our commitment to delivering affordable yet luxurious housing solutions in collaboration with the Lagos State Property Development Corporation (LSDPC),” Agonor stated.

Eko Paragon is strategically located within the secure and serene Abijo Government Reserved Area (G.R.A.), just a 10-minute-drive from the Lekki-Epe Expressway.

Notably, Abijo stands as the only G.R.A. on Lagos Island, offering both exclusivity and accessibility, according to the developers and promoters of the sprawling project.

Designed to promote a balanced and healthy lifestyle, the estate features modern wellness and fitness facilities, including a gym, tennis courts, and spacious recreational areas.

With only 32 prercent land area built up, residents will enjoy ample greenery, private parking for two vehicles per unit, and additional spaces for visitors.

Inside, each residence showcases exceptional attention to detail — from expansive living areas and kitchens elegantly designed for ease, to bathrooms bigger than typical BQs in Lekki. The estate is also powered by a 24-hour electricity supply, ensuring uninterrupted comfort for all homeowners.

Described as luxury meets affordability, Eko Paragon development comprises three-bedroom terrace duplexes with BQ, two-bedroom signature suites and one-bedroom executive business suites.

“We have mastered the art of blending comfort, class, elegance, and luxury — all at an unbeatable price,” Dr. Agonor affirmed, adding that “Our goal is simple: to redefine modern living while keeping it affordable and accessible.”

Describing the Five-Star Hotel Residence, he said “In a move described as a game changer in Nigeria’s real estate industry, Eko Paragon offers residents the exclusive benefit of five-star hotel services within their homes.

“Imagine enjoying all the privileges of a luxury hotel — breakfast in bed, professional chef services, laundry, and cleaning services, right from the comfort of your home. Eko Paragon provides that everyday premium hospitality experience,” Agonor noted.

Describing the project as “an A-list affair,” the CEO emphasized the exceptional level of investment, craftsmanship, and engineering that define Eko Paragon.

“From the deep foundation and top-tier materials to expert structural execution and scenic landscaping, every detail reflects our dedication to excellence,” he said, adding that “For us, there’s no better way to demonstrate our commitment than ensuring your investment is safe, secure, grows in value and worth more in returns.”

Calling for more government’s support, Dr. Agonor commended the Lagos State Government for its ongoing partnership and urged for more collaborative efforts to expand access to decent and affordable housing across the State.

“This milestone is not just for AceRoyal Estates Homes, but for Lagos and Nigeria at large. We appreciate the government’s support so far and call for continued support and collaboration to make projects like this even more impactful; reducing housing deficit and providing more affordable housing for everyone,” Agonor said.