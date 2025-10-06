Re-election: Voter registration crucial to Tinubu’s victory – Adedayo

Rep. Adesola Adedayo (APC-Lagos) says the ongoing nationwide voter registration exercise is crucial to determining a favourable outcome for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

Adedayo, who represents Apapa Federal Constituency of Lagos State, said the success of President Tinubu’s re-election project is directly tied to effectiveness of the exercise, both in Lagos state and across the country.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Famuyiwa Stephen, Special Assistance on Media to Adedayo on Monday.

He urged All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders to begin massive grassroots mobilisation for the President by ensuring that eligible citizens registered ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The lawmaker, a former two-term chairman of Apapa-Iganmu Local Council Development Area, said he had been on the field with his team since the start of the exercise, sensitising constituents to register and obtain their voter cards.

Adedayo noted that his involvement with the grassroots revealed a large number of potential Tinubu supporters, who only needed guidance to complete the voter registration process before the next election.

He described Tinubu as a wartime leader in the mould of Alexander the Great and Winston Churchill.

Adedayo said the President is courageously tackling economic and security battles confronting the nation.

He appealed to Nigerians to remain patient, stressing that Tinubu’s ultimate goal at this stage of his life is to leave behind a legacy of enduring service and national transformation.

The lawmaker recalled Tinubu’s early days as Lagos governor, noting that initial criticisms later turned into widespread praise after his strategic policies began yielding results across the state.

“Mark my words, those criticising him today will soon hail him.

“Asiwaju is a strategist who plans deeply and delivers when it matters most for the people,”Adedayo stated.

He reaffirmed confidence in the President’s leadership, saying that the immediate task is to mobilise the electorate early and maintain close contact with citizens to explain government policies.

Adedayo urged party leaders to take the voter registration exercise seriously, saying that if every APC stakeholder mobilised effectively, Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027 would be smooth and decisive.

“The people are responding positively,” he said. If we keep encouraging them to register, the task of re-electing our leader will become easier. The process has already begun,” he added.