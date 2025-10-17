Railway Corporation Law to boost safety – Lagos lawmakers

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The Lagos State House of Assembly is considering a Railway Corporation bill for a body that would oversee the daily running of the train and related infrastructure in the state.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, the Majority Leader of the House, Noheem Adams and the chairman of the transport committee of the House, Adewale Temitope, made the position known on Wednesday at a stakeholders’ meeting.

According to them, the bill aims to strengthen the state’s transport infrastructure and improve the efficiency in the transportation sector.

In his remarks, Obasa, who was represented by the Deputy Speaker, Mojisola Meranda representing Apapa I, said the stakeholders’ meeting underscored the Assembly’s commitment to participatory governance and transparency.

“Railway transportation is a critical component of modern infrastructure and social service delivery. It supports trade, commerce, and economic growth by providing safe, efficient, and affordable mobility,” he said.

According to her, the bill will empower the proposed corporation to collaborate with public and private partners on effective service delivery.

In his overview of the bill, Mr.Adams, said the proposed law seeks to create a Railway Corporation to oversee the activities of the train services in a bid to improve transportation in Lagos State.

Adams, who is the sole sponsor of the bill, said the corporation is to operate, maintain and develop railway infrastructure as well as liaise with other agencies and stakeholders for effectiveness.

“The bill seeks to put in place a more robust railway transportation system to reduce traffic congestion and improve socio-economic development of the state,” he said adding that it is in the interest of Lagosians as their overall well-being would be improved when it becomes operational.

“The purpose of the bill is to provide sustainable environmental alternative to rural transport.

“Clause 2 of the bill gives it a legal personality while clause 4 establishes the board which comprises of a chairman that has at least 15 years experience in transportation services, the commissioner for Transport and others.

“The functions of the corporation will include managing and maintaining the infrastructure and the daily running of the subsector as well as liaise with other agencies in charge of transportation in the state,” he added.

He said the corporation will have a Managing Director to oversee day-to-day operations with clause 26 establishing the office of an Inspector of Railways tasked with ensuring safety, operational integrity, and regular inspection of trains and tracks.

in his remarks, Mr. Adewale explained that the hearing of the bill which was sponsored by Mr. Adams followed its second reading on the floor of the House.

Adewale said the initiative would strengthen Lagos’ intermodal transport system and help decongest the state’s roads.

“The goal is to make mass transit more efficient and accessible to all Lagosians, ensuring all transport systems are properly connected,” he noted adding that the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, LAMATA, would retain its role as the regulatory body overseeing the state’s transport sector.

The private-member bill contains 28 clauses.

In his contribution, Engr. Festus Todowede, who represented the Director-General of the Lagos State Safety Commission, stressed the need to prioritize passenger safety in the state.