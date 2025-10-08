Rail revenue rises 37.36% N2.72bn in Q1’25By Elizabeth Adegbesan

Revenue generated from rail transport rose by 37.36 per cent Year-on-Year, YoY to N2.724 billion in the first quarter of 2025 (Q1’25) from N2.112 billion in the corresponding period of 2024 (Q1’24).



The sharp increase was driven by a 37.4 per cent YoY increase in revenue from passenger transport, to N1.95 billion in Q1’25 from N1.42 billion in Q1’24.

Similarly, revenue from goods/cargo rose by 8.2 per cent YoY to N657.03 million from N607.3 million in Q1’24.



The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, disclosed this in its Rail Transport Data Q1’25.

The NBS said: “In Q1’25, a total of 929,553 passengers travelled through the rail system, relative to 675,293 reported in the corresponding quarter of 2024, indicating a growth rate of 37.65 percent.



“The volume of goods/cargos transported stood at 181,520 tons compared to 160,650 tons recorded in Q1’24.



“In terms of revenue generation, N1.95 billion was received from passengers during the reference period, showing an increase of 37.36 percent from the N1.42 billion recorded in the same quarter of the previous year.



“Similarly, N657.03 million was received from goods/cargo conveyed, up by 8.19 percent from N607.32 million in Q1’24.



“In addition, Other receipts amounted to N115.68 million, indicating an increase of 355.39 percent in Q1’25 from the N25.40 million received in Q1’24.”