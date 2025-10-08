Radisson celebrates World Tourism Day with cultural, hospitality showcase

By Ephraim Oseji

Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, Victoria Island, brought together ambassadors, expatriates, creatives, and business associates for an unforgettable evening in celebration of World Tourism Day 2025, held at the hotel’s Idera Hall.

Anchored on the global theme “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation” and the local expression “One World, Many Cultures,” the event highlighted the hotel’s commitment to cultural connection, sustainability, and hospitality excellence.

The evening featured music curated by TOSC Africa and a vibrant cultural performance by Vibes Republic, showcasing Igbo, Hausa, Efik, and Yoruba dance traditions in a dynamic display of Nigerian artistry.

Guests also enjoyed premium canapés, fine wine, and globally inspired cocktails — all carefully crafted to reflect Radisson Blu’s world-class culinary standards.

A key highlight of the evening was the presentation by Club Concierge International (CCI) — a leading luxury lifestyle company redefining travel, tourism, and premium experiences across Africa and beyond.

CCI offers members exclusive access to global hospitality networks, tailored travel experiences, timeshare opportunities, lifestyle management, and concierge services. Their segment emphasised how partnerships like this can inspire sustainable tourism growth and elevate hospitality standards across the continent.

Guests also participated in an engaging raffle draw, with exciting prizes including a weekend staycation at Radisson Blu and beauty vouchers from Mom & I Beauty.

Raza Ahmed , General Manager, Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel emphasis the reason of today gathering is to celebrate and promote tourism in Nigeria and show the world the positive image of Nigeria. Today, tourism is bringing a huge impact and potential to this country and we have a responsibility on our part to present the right image of the tourism and how do we do that with events like this is to showcase exactly what we are capable of; Our talent, the services that we offer, the sustainability programs that we have embarked on and show the global community that we are capable of achieving any global standard that they are used to when they go to any part of the world. To improve or to help tourism in Nigeria, the government really need to invest in the youth and infrastructure.

Yusuf Sesay, the Executive Assistant Manager , Radisson blu anchorage hotel, Explained that we have a lot of business tourism in Nigeria, They come and they spend their dollars, they spend their euros, they spend their pounds. And at the end of the day it’s a positive contribution to Nigeria economy .He emphasised that the main reasons why people are coming is the size of the market. The Nigerian economy is huge, There’s a large demand for whatever you are selling. In Nigeria, We have the beach. We have wildlife places. We have diverse culture, if we Try to market these things actively and you will see a lot of people will be coming to Nigeria because of leisure, not just business.

He Explain the government is doing well to support the tourism sector, Especially with things like visa processing and all of that, we have seen improvement. Previously it would take a long time for someone to get a visa but now almost everything is automated. Even the improvements at the airport.

Omowole , Event Curator & CEO, KTMEDIA Company explains The World Tourism Day at Blu was designed to celebrate culture, connection, and hospitality in a fresh and vibrant way.

It brought together ambassadors, expatriates, creatives, and business leaders to highlight how tourism can drive sustainable transformation, which is the global theme for 2025.

We wanted to showcase Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel not just as a hospitality space, but as a cultural hub that reflects the best of Lagos — through music, food, art, and meaningful partnerships like Club Concierge International (CCI), who are doing incredible work in luxury travel and hospitality innovation across Africa.. So far, Nigeria has massive tourism potential compared to other developed countries like Paris, Miami, and Dubai, — our culture, diversity, and creativity are world-class — but the challenge has always been in structure, consistency, and storytelling.

Places like Paris or Dubai have built strong ecosystems around tourism — marketing, infrastructure, and global visibility.

We’re getting there, but our focus now should be on experience-driven tourism— curating spaces, events, and partnerships that make both locals and foreigners want to explore Nigeria.

Events like this are part of that movement — they show that tourism is not just about destinations, but also experiences, hospitality, and how we make people feel when they visit.

The event successfully showcased Radisson Blu’s leadership in hospitality innovation, strengthened strategic partnerships, and reaffirmed its position as Lagos’ premier hub for luxury, culture, and tourism excellence.