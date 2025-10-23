Radda to swear in three commissioners, eight permanent secretaries

Gov Umaru Dikko Radda

By Ogalah Ibrahim

KATSINA — Governor Dikko Umaru Radda of Katsina State will today swear in three new commissioners and eight newly appointed permanent secretaries at the Government House, Katsina.

The Katsina State House of Assembly had earlier confirmed the nominees, though their specific portfolios are yet to be announced.

Governor Radda’s Chief Press Secretary, Kaula Mohammed, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, noting that the appointments are part of the administration’s ongoing efforts to strengthen governance and enhance service delivery across ministries and agencies.

The three commissioners to be sworn in are: Mrs. Aisha Aminu, born on October 4, 1980, a business manager and administrator currently serving as Director-General of the Katsina State Enterprises Development Agency (KASEDA). She holds an MBA from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and a B.Sc. in Business Administration from the University of Abuja. She previously worked with Visafone, Globacom, and Cars45 Ltd, and is known for her advocacy in women’s empowerment and entrepreneurship development.

Engr. Surajo Yazid Abukur, PhD, FNSE, MNES, from Rimi Local Government Area, currently the Managing Director of the Katsina State Roads Maintenance Agency (KASROMA). He holds a PhD in Environmental Resources Management from Nasarawa State University and a Master’s in Civil Engineering and Construction Management from Heriot-Watt University, UAE. A COREN-certified engineer and Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, he has supervised major road infrastructure projects across the 34 LGAs of the state.

Hon. Yusuf Suleiman Jibia, born on November 11, 1963, from Jibia Local Government Area, is a former Commissioner for Water Resources, Information, and Health between 1999 and 2003. A Chemistry graduate of Bayero University, Kano, he has also served as Chairman of Jibia LGA, Executive Director of the State Pilgrims Welfare Board, and General Manager of the State Transport Authority. Until his appointment, he was Special Adviser on Livestock and Grazing Reserves.

In a related development, the governor will also swear in eight newly appointed permanent secretaries as part of his administration’s civil service reforms under the “Building Your Future” agenda.

The new permanent secretaries are: Yusuf Ahmed (Katsina LGA); Aminu Ibrahim (Katsina LGA); Aishatu Abdullahi (Dutsinma LGA); Dasuki Ibrahim Abubakar (Malumfashi LGA); Lawal Abashe (Matazu LGA); Ado Yahaya (Sabuwa LGA); Sani Rabi’u Jibiya (Jibia LGA); and Nasiru Ladan (Kaita LGA).

Mohammed stated that the selection of the appointees was based on merit, competence, and a proven record of service — reflecting Governor Radda’s commitment to professionalism, accountability, and efficient public administration.