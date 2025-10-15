Radda signs N137bn Katsina supplementary budget into law

Umar Dikko Radda

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Katsina State Governor Dikko Umaru Radda has assented to the 2025 Supplementary Appropriation Bill totalling ₦137 billion, following its passage by the State House of Assembly.

The budget provides ₦126.8 billion for capital projects and ₦10.2 billion for recurrent expenditure, with the government saying the funds will be used to sustain its infrastructure drive and complete ongoing projects across the state.

Speaking shortly after signing the bill on Tuesday at the Government House, Governor Radda commended the lawmakers for their swift action on the fiscal proposal.

“I commend the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Nasir Yahaya Daura, and all Honourable Members for their expeditious consideration of this critical bill. Your commitment to Katsina’s development is truly commendable,” the governor said.

He explained that the supplementary budget became necessary after several Ministries, Departments and Agencies exhausted their earlier capital allocations due to the scale of ongoing projects.

Radda noted that the additional funds would be channelled mainly into completing roads, hospitals, schools, water supply schemes and agricultural interventions across the state.

He further assured that the implementation of the budget would be guided by transparency and accountability.

During plenary, the House Leader, Hon. Shamsuddeen Abubakar Dabai, praised the governor for what he described as outstanding performance, saying the supplementary request was timely considering the volume of completed and ongoing projects.

The proposal had earlier been referred to the Committee on Appropriations, which returned it for passage after scrutiny.

Also present at the signing were Hon. Ibrahim Dikko Matazu, Chief Whip of the House, and Hon. Lawal H. Yaro, Chairman of the Appropriations Committee.