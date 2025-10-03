Queen of South East Beauty pageant returns with ‘The Rebirth Edition’

The Queen of South East Beauty Pageant has officially announced the commencement of registration for its much-anticipated 7th edition, themed “The Rebirth Edition.”

Set to hold in March 2026, the event promises to be a celebration of purpose, culture, and empowerment — redefining what true beauty represents in today’s society.

This year’s edition, tagged The Rebirth Edition, reflects the pageant’s renewed vision to inspire, empower, and raise a generation of women who embody leadership, compassion, and intellect. The event, which has grown into one of the most recognized regional pageants in Nigeria, aims to highlight women of substance — those committed to driving positive change in their communities while representing the pride and heritage of the South East region.

Unlike many conventional beauty contests, the Queen of South East Beauty Pageant maintains a non-bikini policy, focusing instead on culture, intellect, humanitarian values, and leadership. The organizers emphasize that the pageant is not just about crowns and titles, but about raising ambassadors of impact and purpose.

The winner of this edition will walk away with ₦5 million worth of prizes, including a ₦1 million cash prize, fully funded humanitarian projects, a luxury weekend getaway, endorsement opportunities, and an official Queen’s Wardrobe & Glam Package for all public appearances. The first and second runners-up will also receive empowerment support packages, media exposure, and ambassadorial opportunities with sponsors.

Speaking about the new direction of the pageant, the founder, Mr. Emmanuel Anabueze, noted that “The Rebirth Edition represents a new dawn — a shift from pageantry as entertainment to pageantry as empowerment. We want to create a platform where young women can discover their purpose, develop their confidence, and use their voice for good.”

Over the years, the Queen of South East Beauty Pageant has produced remarkable queens who have gone on to execute humanitarian projects across the region, touching lives through education, advocacy, and empowerment initiatives. This year’s edition will also feature the Empower Her Voice Conference — a major side event aimed at empowering young women with mentorship, grants, and business development opportunities.

Registration for the pageant is now open to naturally born females aged 17–28 years, from any of the five South East states.

With a vision deeply rooted in empowerment, purpose, and community impact, the 2026 Queen of South East Beauty Pageant – The Rebirth Edition is set to become one of the most inspiring and transformative editions yet.