PWC Warri hosts STEM workshop, urges girls to build capacities

By Jimitota Onoyume

PENGASSAN Women Commission Warri zone, PWC, has urged female students to develop their capacities in STEM education to achieve great heights.

The Warri Zonal Chairperson, PWC, Comrade Eseoghene Mejire, gave the charge at a one day capacity building workshop on STEM education ( science, technology, engineering and mathematics. ) organized by the body at Urhobo college , Effurun , Uvwie local government area ,Delta state, to mark this year’s international day of the girl child.

“We are inspired by the need to show young girls that they can excel in STEM, break stereotypes, and pursue their dreams confidently with the right support”, she said.

She said the PWC, which is the women wing of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association, PENGASSAN, is made up of female professionals in the oil and gas industry with Comrade Engr. Dr. Ada Mbanaso as the national Chairperson, adding that the group advocates for women’s welfare and the empowerment of the girl child.

She further reaffirmed the commitment of the Warri zone to nurturing the next generation of female leaders in science and technology.

The event featured basic coding lessons, hands-on STEM activities, and motivational talks by women in STEM. Gift bags containing coding guides, pens, and water flasks were distributed. A few waste bins were also donated to the school to support environmental hygiene.

The STEM workshop was a resounding success, leaving a lasting impression on the students and reinforcing the importance of early exposure to STEM for girls.

Dignitaries present included the Acting Zonal Chairman, Comrade Tosin Olowolagba Pioneer, WIP , Comrade Lady Rose and Emeritus National WIP, Comrade Faith Usoroh , National PRO, PWC, Comrade Blessing Okpapi and National PWC Treasurer, Comrade Kessienah Agbroko and other PWC Chairpersons.