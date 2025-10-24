Pursuit for creation of Urhobo State on course — Owe

By Esther Onyegbula

The President-General of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) Worldwide, Olorogun (Barr.) Ese Gam Owe, has reaffirmed that the quest for the creation of Urhobo State remains firmly on course, even as he maintained that the Urhobo nation is more united today under the present leadership of the UPU.

Owe made the declaration on Sunday, October 12, 2025, in Lagos during a meeting hosted by former House of Representatives member, Rt. Hon. Solomon Edojah. He stated that the UPU under his administration has succeeded in strengthening unity among the Urhobo people at home and in the diaspora.

“Without fear of contradiction, I can say confidently that we have been able to unite the Urhobos under the present UPU executives,” he said. “We must be pragmatic instead of looking at things on the surface. If not for the uncontrolled exploitation of the resources in the Niger Delta region, the Ijaw people are very friendly.”

Commending the Eti-Osa Lekki sub-branch executives for promoting the ideals of the UPU, Owe lauded their efforts in fostering peace, collaboration, and cultural pride among Urhobo indigenes in Lagos. He emphasized that unity remains the foundation for the socio-political and economic advancement of the Urhobo nation.

“Unity is our greatest strength as a people. When we come together with one purpose, there is nothing we cannot achieve as Urhobos,” he said. “I urge all branches to work together towards building a stronger and more inclusive UPU.”

In his remarks, the chairman of the Eti-Osa Lekki sub-branch, Mr. Desmond Obayendo, expressed appreciation to Owe for his visionary leadership, pledging the continued support of the branch towards achieving the goals of the UPU.

“I want to reaffirm our commitment to the mission and vision of the UPU worldwide under Owe’s administration,” Obayendo said.

Also speaking, Edojah called on the Urhobo people to remain politically vigilant and put their best candidates forward in every election. He reiterated his belief in the Option A4 voting system, describing it as the most transparent electoral process since the early 1990s.

“Any other system of election since 1992/1993 is designed to promote mediocrity among us,” he said.

Similarly, the President of the UPU Youth Wing, Lagos State Chapter, Comrade Williams Meate, praised Owe’s leadership qualities and endorsed his bid for a second term in office.

“Owe has demonstrated wisdom and vision in leadership,” Meate said. “He deserves our support to complete the projects he started in his first term. I pray that God increases love and unity among the Urhobo people so that we can achieve our collective goals.”

Owe’s administration, inaugurated three years ago, has focused on strengthening unity among Urhobos worldwide and advancing the longstanding pursuit for the creation of Urhobo State, a goal that continues to gain renewed momentum under his leadership.